Oklahoma football traditions contain much more than ‘Boomer Sooner’

Alabama and Oklahoma have occasionally played in college football, but may now be regular opponents depending on what the restructured Southeastern Conference looks like.

From the crimson and cream colors to the songs played at sporting events, Oklahoma stands out in many ways:

The nickname

The Sooner nickname dates back to when Oklahoma was an area of ​​famed land open to all settlers. There weren’t many rules, other than the land was free to anyone who claimed during a race.

A cannon shot signaled the start, and those who did start on time were known as “Boomers”. Those who started early and broke the rules were known as “Sooners.”