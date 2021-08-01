Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu, Indian hockey team underline super Sunday | Olympics

A second Olympic medal for PV Sindhu. The Indian hockey team is in the Olympic semifinals for the first time since Munich 1972. For India, this was a super Sunday in Tokyo 2020.

With the Sindhus Medal, which she won by beating Chinas He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match, India also surpassed its Rio 2016 tally of two. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver on Day 1 of Tokyo 2020, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain is also assured of a medal (color to be decided) after storming into the semifinals.

The name Sindhus will now undoubtedly be one of the greatest athletes ever to emerge from the country, having become only the second Indian – and first woman – after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals, having won silver in Rio five years ago. won. The 26-year-old also has five World Cup medals, including the gold she won in 2019.

Sindhus’ efforts made badminton only the second sport after hockey to earn medals from three consecutive Olympic Games. Saina Nehwal had won the bronze in London 2012.

Just half an hour after Sindhus dominated the outright win, the Indian men’s hockey team won their most important game in 41 years to advance into the semi-finals – the first on artificial turf. In 1972 India won the bronze. India won gold in Moscow in 1980, but then the top two from the competition stage played directly in the final.

Manpreet Singh and his men defeated three-time champions Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-final at the Oi Hockey Staidum with the Singhs – Dilpreet, Hardik and Gurjant – each scoring a goal to take India to the cusp of a hockey medal for for the first in more than four decades. India will face world champions Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday morning.

Now back to Sindhu.

Since playing the final of Rio 2016, the lanky shuttle from Hyderabad has made it to the finals of every world championship – an incredible run. Sindhu is known to be a player who has been transformed when it comes to big tournaments, but on Sunday she had another challenge to overcome. The day before, after storming through the semifinals without dropping a match in Tokyo, she found herself on the receiving end, dominated by Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals. The outright loss of games could have been demoralizing for her. Instead, she came out with all guns blazing for the bronze playoff, an unusual place for her to be on the big stage.

I had a lot of emotions running through me – should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the chance to play in the final. But overall, I had to shut off my emotions for this one match and do my best, Sindhu said.

Sindhu finished the game 21-15, 21-13 in 52 minutes to improve her record to 7-9 against the Chinese.

I feel really happy because I have worked so hard for so many years, Sindhu said. It is a proud moment to receive a medal for my country.

Sindhu was well aware that Bing Jiao prefers close net play, slow play and long rallies. Sindhu used the drift to her advantage and made sure that Bing Jiao had few chances to get the game to the net, dictating the pace with her hard smashes and letting the Chinese run around trying to land steep angled cross court shots . When the rallies were long, she not only kept her nerves in check, but played freely and aggressively.

There were really long rallies, but I had to be patient and calm, she said. Even though I led, I didn’t relax.

Sindhu, a great fighter, lost the lead just once – that too for just a point – in the first game and was sensational in the returns during the second, including smashes aimed at the body. With twelve match points in hand, Sindhu finished the match with a shot that set her game in Tokyo – a cross-court backhand return that was hit hard with a flick of the wrist. She let out a cry of victory and raised both arms above her.

I’m over the moon, she said. I’m going to enjoy this moment. My family has worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort, so I am very grateful. Many Indian fans showed me their love and support and I am very grateful to them all. Absolutely love and support and kisses.