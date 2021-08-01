Atlanta International Table Tennis Academy hopes to train the next generation of Team USA participants

No country in the world has won more Olympic medals than the United States, but none of the thousands of American medals has ever been won in table tennis.

Shigang Yang hopes the first will come from one of the athletes trained at his facility outside of Atlanta.

Every Olympics is a four-year cycle, so they have to prepare four years in advance, Yang said.

Yang took over the academy in 2009 and has been a cornerstone of the community ever since.

This is a lifelong sport, Yang said. It’s good for your health. We have the youngest age at five and the oldest to come here are 80.

A good table tennis volley has a familiar sound; one that the children of the Atlanta International Table Tennis Academy have heard from an early age.

I was nine when I first started, said academy student Sabrina Zhu.

I started playing when I was about eight years old, once fellow student Ethan Ruan.

At a club that has spawned two Olympians — Yijun Feng, who competed for Team USA in 2016, and Jeremy Hazin, who just represented Team Canada in Tokyo — everyone is buzzing about the generation after them.

I started playing table tennis and it was nothing serious, but after two or three years my coach really started to push me, said student Daniel Ng

Before you know it, Ng will be representing America in tournaments around the world, as are his friends Zhu, Ruan and Andrew Yang.

I’ve trained with people who are on the US team or have been on the US team or on the Olympic team, Zhu said. It was a really great opportunity for me because I learned a lot from them and seeing them train every day really motivates me to keep training too.

The best part is that this fantastic foursome does it all together.

Not only is the training great and competitive and you can practice and get better, but it’s great because you can share moments with your friends and eat out and bond, Ruan said.

When I enter the club, I always enjoy seeing everyone so excited about table tennis, Zhu said.

These youngsters are still early on the Olympic road; a trek that could turn out to be much more arduous than anything they’ve been on so far, should they choose to do it.

The Olympic players are very focused on this sport, Yang said. They will train very hard, maybe five or six hours a day. For the Olympics, they are ready to focus and give up other things.

Andrew Yang knows this first hand. He is the son of Shigang and was part of an American national team at the age of ten.

It’s actually exactly like passing the torch, Andrew said. It’s like he’s taking on his career and legacy.

It’s a legacy he shares with his lifelong friends at the academy.

Seeing how passionate people are about improving themselves and how committed they are to just keep training and doing their best, it really inspires me to keep playing every day and also putting my best foot forward, Zhu said.