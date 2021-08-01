BCCI gets new CEO, Hemang Amin can also apply | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board will have a new CEO in the coming months, a position vacated by Rahul Johri last year.

The five BCCI office holders including President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhumal and Co-Secretary Jayesh George gathered here on Saturday to discuss a variety of issues and the appointment of a full-time CEO was one of them. them.

Currently, IPL Chief Operations Officer Hemang Amin is the interim CEO.

“We will soon have a new CEO and we are currently discussing the nomination process. In Rahul’s time, we had a headhunting agency. Whether we will do the same or seek applications directly is yet to be decided,” said a BCCI. source told PTI on terms of anonymity.

The eligibility criteria for the position of BCCI CEO is more than 10 years of experience working in a top management position in a company with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

Can Hemang Amin apply if he wants?

“Yes, Hemang will also have to apply for the position if he is interested. His application will not be automatically accepted as far as I know.”

PwC gives presentation about NBA:

Representatives of Price Waterhouse Coopers are known to have given a comprehensive presentation about the new National Cricket Academy which will move in a few years from the grounds of Chinnaswamy Stadium and be built on land purchased by BCCI.

U-23 CK Nayudu will be interstate A-team meeting:

The BCCI has decided that the CK Nayudu men’s tournament which is a U-23 event will be converted to U-25 in the current season as many cricketers in the age group will not be selected for the Ranji Trophy this year , no quality playing time.

“It will be a team concept that would also help the supply line of Ranji teams,” said the source.

