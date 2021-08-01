Sports
ATP Tour Tips For Citi Open
After a frustrating week that saw no fewer than three losers in the semifinals, Andy Schooler has picks at 25/1 and 300/1 for this week’s Citi Open in Washington.
Citi Open
- Washington, DC, USA (hard outside)
After nearly eight weeks away from the field, Rafael Nadal is back in action by making his debut at the Citi Open in Washington.
It’s the start of the road to what he hopes to be US Open glory. Given his dominance on clay over the years, it is often forgotten that the Spaniard has quite a strong record on the North American hard courts, especially in recent years.
He is a four-time winner of the US Open, claiming two of the last four titles in New York, a stat made even better by the fact that he didn’t play in 2020.
Nadal has also won the last two Canadian Masters events, so it’s no wonder he’s been named the firm favorite.
However, a best price of 2/1 is not for me given his recent hiatus.
Adding Washington to his schedule for the first time is an admission that he needs competitions under his belt, but with Masters 1000s coming up in Toronto and Cincinnati in the next two weeks, I suspect this is mostly about shaking off the rust. and go back into the groove .
It is unlikely that a competitor like Nadal is holding back, but there must be some question about the kind of form he is in and he is certainly not used to taking an eight week break at this point of the year.
Admittedly, this isn’t the toughest draw ever. There are only two other top 20 players in the field and not too many that you would expect to challenge the Spaniard, but I am not interested in such a short prize.
I’d much rather try and find the finalist from the other side of the draw, one where the market fanatics Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner seem worth it.
Second-seeded Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round of the Olympics last week to alternate Max Purcell, a troubling defeat for anyone considering backing him here.
The Canadian also still has the millstone of no ATP title around his neck, he’s now 0-8 in the tour level finals and I can’t have him on 10/1 in what seems like a pretty open field.
Likewise, Sinner can be countered at a slightly larger 11/1.
He also lost his opening game to Christopher OConnell in Atlanta last week.
That’s a venue that plays pretty fast and that’s usually the case in Washington where a SportMaster hard court has been in use since 2016.
The winners since the construction of that surface are Nick Kyrgios, Alex Zverev (twice) and Gael Monfils. There are some pretty sized portions and the list says a lot.
Sinners’ service is decent but I suspect it will be a bit faster than it gets off the ground and with the Italian struggling for wins in recent months I’ll be happy to look elsewhere.
Considering what I said about terms and conditions and large servers, REILLY OPELKA gets the wink on 25/1.
The eighth seed had his booming delivery in good shape last week in Atlanta, where he knocked down 48 aces in his two games before losing in a tiebreak in the final set to Taylor Fritz.
He was broken only once with all five sets going to a tie-break.
I have often written about how the American players perform best on home soil and it is worth mentioning that Opelkas has taken two ATP titles, both last season at his home country in Delray Beach and indoors in New York in 2019.
Hell probably starts against compatriot Tommy Paul, a player he defeated in their only previous encounter. John Millman, Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur will follow when the seedlings come out and I’m clearly not convinced they will.
Essentially, that seems like a pretty good route to the finals, so 25s is worth a shot.
De Minaur is in the third quarter of the draw and the fact that he reached the final here in 2018 clearly deserves respect.
However, he has not played since a first round loss at Wimbledon to Seb Korda.
Perhaps all hell can flip the switch again, but while he won a hard court title in the opening week of the season in Antalya, the Australian has since surfaced 3-6.
If De Minaur flops again Korda and Atlanta semifinalist Emil Ruusuvuori could both benefit in this section, but I’m going to take a real bet on STEVE JOHNSON.
He is another American who has had his best performances in his home country over the years. Three of his four ATP titles have been won in the US and four of his last six appearances.
He was also twice in the semifinals in Washington (in 2015 and 2016).
A record of 5-7 in 2021 hardly suggests he’s going to win here, but there’s a particularly good reason why Johnson hasn’t won or participated as much as he would have liked.
On New Year’s Eve, his daughter Emma was born in California while he was quarantined in Melbourne. Complications forced her to stay in intensive care for almost a week and later undergo surgery.
All is well now, but this personal nightmare meant that Johnson didn’t play until mid-March five months after his last league game.
But if you look at his results since he set foot at Roland Garros, Johnson’s form isn’t too bad.
He made the third round in Paris and then pushed Taylor Fritz to 6-4 in the fifth at Wimbledon.
A return to North America would have been a huge boost, both personally in terms of seeing his young family and professionally with the hard courts he is most used to.
He was a quarter-finalist in Los Cabos, where he lost to Fritz and his compatriot defeated him again in Atlanta last week, though the match again went to a final set.
Johnson plays at his best when his serve works well and that aspect has been good in recent games.
Hell needs the first shot to fire this week, but if it does, Hell certainly has a better chance than the 300/1 odds suggest. Any price with three figures looks good indeed.
Hell should beat De Minaur in round two, but Johnson did win their most recent clash, at Wimbledon in 2019, and if he manages to repeat the draw looks pretty open.
Published at 1245 BST on 01/08/21
