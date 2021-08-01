Lefty Blaine Hardy becomes the last to enter the revolving door of Brewers





ATLANTA The revolving door that led to Milwaukee Brewers’ major league roster has been flipping many times this season, but COVID-19 increased those sales this past week. When the Brewers announced on Saturday that relievers Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins ​​had tested positive for the virus, identifying fellow reliever Jandel Gustave through contact tracing, more moves were needed. Newly-acquired relievers Daniel Norris and John Curtiss signed up that day and joined the roster, filling two spots. Strickland’s move to the COVID-19 injured list was delayed until Sunday due to a procedural technicality, and that spot on the list was filled when the Brewers selected veteran lefthander Blaine Hardy of Class AAA Nashville. If Hardy throws, he will become the 57th player to take the field for Milwaukee this season. The previous franchise record for players used in a single season was 53, set by the expansion Seattle Pilots and matched by the 2018 Brewers. Most of those moves were Nashville-led, so Hardy has seen players come and go through that clubhouse at breakneck speed. It feels like more, honestly, said Hardy, 34. The number of moves we’ve seen just come and go in Nashville, claim people, DFAing people, guys moving up and down from Double-A and Triple-A, of Triple-A for the major leagues it has been something. Usually when you have a move, someone says, Hey, what happened to so-and-so? Now, you look at an (empty) locker and you say: Well, something happened. It’s just normal now. I didn’t even know about the COVID issues here. Lake:For the second time in five days, the Brewers have lost players to positive COVID-19 tests Lake:Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff had a right to be frustrated by a missed strike three call from an umpire Lake:Haudricourt: Now that the trades are complete, the Brewers have enough positional redundancy for the rest of the season. That’s a good thing. Hardy wasn’t sure if he would have the chance to pitch again in the majors after having elbow surgery in March 2020 while at Minnesota. When the pandemic hit, his rehabilitation from that procedure became much more complicated. The hardest thing about rehab was the pandemic, rehab and being back home, he said. Normally (physiotherapists) you would only need twice a week. I was told it would be a normal six to nine month rehabilitation. Well, if you only go twice a week, you’re going to have to spend a lot of time alone and you still won’t reach the same height as you would at a rehab center in Arizona or Florida. It’s been a long way, but the Brewers were great. They said: we want to make sure you are healthy. It’s been great everywhere. I don’t want to end up in pain. I want my career to end well. Basically, finish with one last pitch and go, okay, time for a real job. Hardy was used in several roles with the Sounds. In 17 appearances, including seven starts, he was 4-5 with an average of 3.50 earned over 44 innings. When they signed me, that’s about what they had in store for me, Hardy said. They wanted to be able to make this Swiss Army knife start, relief, long, short, specialist. I just do it all. About Hardy next on the roster shuffle, manager Craig Counsell said: The first part of the season was about Blaine getting well. He threw a little with us in the spring. We put him on a safe progression to get healthy. He’s been there for a while. He has experience in the big class; it has been extended in Nashville and serves as a protection for us. Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins ​​stay behind With Strickland and Cousins ​​in quarantine for 10 days due to positive tests and Gustave seven days out due to contact tracing, they did not return to Milwaukee with the team after the game. I know Cousins ​​and Strickland will stay in Atlanta, Counsell said. Strickland lives near here and I think cousins ​​will spend some time with Strickland. They’re both positive, that’s for sure. I think that will be helpful for both. Were not positive about Gustav’s plans. He is in a different category. Christian Yelich has only been in his 10-day quarantine for a week after testing positive before the Brewers headed to Pittsburgh to open this trip. But Jace Peterson is approaching the seven-day contact tracing quarantine. Jace and Christian are on different programs or trails or whatever, so to speak, Counsell said. We are still waiting for Jace’s kind of test results and if we get them we would be optimistic he could be active during the Pittsburgh series (at home).” Taylor deserves more playing time Outfielder Tyrone Taylor was in a new spot in the lineup for the series finale against the Braves, hitting the leadoff. The usual number 1 batter, second baseman Kolten Wong, was retired, as was rightfielder Avsal Garca. It’s hard to keep Taylor out of the lineup these days. He had a great July, hitting .339 in 23 games (21 for 62) with a .423 on-base percentage, .597 slugging percentage, three home runs and 17 runs batted in. Hes having a great season, Counsell said. And he deserves playing time; that’s probably the best way to say it. He’s earned the spots in the line-up and kind of forced us to put him in the line-up, he’s playing so well. And that’s a great way to do it. Sometimes a player has to knock the door, and that’s what makes you feel like Tyrone did. And we’ve talked about his role going forward here, but I think the things that he’s doing in this team now, trying to do special things, has really had an impact. “With Lorenzo (Cain’s health) problems and Christian (Yelich’s health and production) problems, and Jackie (Bradley Jr.) struggling at times this year, I think the contribution that Tyrone has made has been, you know, you can see where all value has come, sure. Draft pick plates On the final day before signing the 2021 draft picks, the Brewers came to an agreement with 13th rounder Quinton Low, a Colorado two-way drafter who plays first base, bats left-handed and throws right-handed. According to MLB.com, Low signed for $347,500, of which $222,500 counted toward their draft pool. Low had been offered a scholarship to Santa Clara.

