Fans gather around Shane Warne, Covid-19 news

Shane Warne addresses the media at the 2020 MCG (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

The cricket world sends good wishes to Shane Warne after Australian legend tested positive for Covid-19.

Warne is currently in England coaching the London Spirit in the new limited-overs competition The Hundred.

He missed the Spirit’s game against Southern Brave on Sunday, after being one of two members of the team’s coaching staff to test positive.

The former Australian spinner is the men’s team head coach for the Lord’s-based franchise.

However, he was forced to sit out Sunday’s game after feeling unwell.

A club statement read: “London Spirit Men’s Head Coach Shane Warne will be absent from today’s game against Southern Brave at Lord’s.

“After feeling unwell this morning, Shane has returned a positive lateral flow test and will be isolating himself from the squad and support staff while he awaits the PCR results.

“A second member of team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test.

“No players have been affected.”

Warne is now waiting for the results of a PCR test to detect the level of coronavirus in his body.

The 51-year-old recently praised the UK for learning to live with the coronavirus.

I’ve been here for a few weeks and the country has just opened up and they have 50,000 odd cases a day but they are learning to live with it, Warne told me Sky News Australia.

It was really interesting to see how they did it…it’s a very interesting time here and to see how it all works.

I think it’s just a matter of going ahead, getting double vax and learning to live with it.

No one here wants to be locked up anymore… it’s been so hard, I think they’ve said just enough.

Shane Warne (R) watches for a match at The Hundred. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Amanda-Jade Wellington stars in The Hundred

Meanwhile, the Australian bowler of Southern Brave Amanda-Jade Wellington produced the best bowling figures by a spinner in The Hundred as her side steamed London Spirit in the women’s league to get to the top of the table.

The Australian leg spinner took 4-14 from her 20 balls, and also set up a runout, to take Brave’s fourth straight win as they shot Spirit for just 93 at Lord’s on Sunday.

That total, the tournament’s lowest so far, would have been even more modest had Brave not conceded an astonishing 25, with Tammy Beaumont – hitting 34 from 45 balls – the only London batter to reach double digits.

Stafanie Taylor then hit an unbeaten 29 out of 32 as Brave chased the target with eight deliveries remaining.

Spirit was immediately on the back foot after being placed, with opener Naomi Dattani sent cheaply from Wellington’s clinical pickup and direct hit from the middle.

The home side fell into deep trouble at 4-43 as Wellington hit twice in as many balls, while Heather Knight was caught halfway through before Deepti Sharma lost her balance on the stretch to reach a wide and was stunned by Carla Rudd without confronting to be with a legitimate roll.

Although Chloe Tryon and Beaumont made a mini-recovery with their 29-of-24 score, Brave continued to take regular wickets as Wellington returned to give Beaumont the lead and sack Amara Carr.

