‘Rally for Tennis’ organized by high school students in Granite State raises money for underprivileged children

A high school student in Granite State has spread the word about a fundraiser he and two friends have organized to help underprivileged children. Alek Karagozyan, 16, loves tennis and now shares his passion with others. A fundraiser called Rally for Tennis is scheduled for August 15 at Longfellow New Hampshire Tennis and Swim Club in Nashua. The money raised will benefit Advantage Kids, which serves more than 1,000 at-risk youth each year. This organization introduces children to the benefits of tennis and yoga. We do it in boys' and girls' clubs, parks and recreation, after-school programs. We can settle in a gymnasium and a cafeteria, so it's really like the world is our oyster, said Brittany Boles of Advantage Kids. When we raise more money, that turns into more programs. Karagozyan said he wanted to give back after receiving great things himself. We had no parental involvement or adult assistance of any kind. We just went out. We had to build everything. We had to contact suppliers. We have sponsors for the event, racket companies, he said. His goal is to raise $10,000 and passed the $8,000 by Sunday afternoon. For more information, visit rallyfortennis.com.

