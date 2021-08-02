India 3 -1 GBR Full Time





Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our INDIA (IND) vs Great Britain (GBR) hockey coverage, highlights and updates Tokyo Olympic Games Quarter Finals Men’s Hockey from Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. Hardik Singh’s precision in finding the back of the net helped India score the all-important third goal that turned the game in the Indians favor. The Men in Blue eventually went past Great Britain 3-1 to set up a showdown with Belgium in the semi-finals, but not before Great Britain responded with a barrage of attacks that left them as many as four penalty corners in a row, from which they were able to score in one and narrow the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth and final quarter. Gurjant Singh extended India’s lead by scoring the second goal for the Men in Blue. India seemed to be the dominant side in the first half, although Great Britain had much of the ball possession. The defense also did their job for the Indians and looked on the better side in the first half. India led 2-0 at halftime. Earlier, India started the quarterfinals against Great Britain in a beautiful way by taking the lead. Dilpreet Singh kept his composure and took the only chance he got by scoring for the Men in Blue. At the end of the first quarter, India led 1-0 against Great Britain. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team will aim to get past Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the Olympics on Sunday and secure a place in the final four, which has eluded them since the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, where the team led by V. Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for the country.Also Read – PV Sindhu Makes History With Second Consecutive Olympic Medal, Beats He Bingjiao And Wins Bronze At Tokyo 2020 Olympics Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals after two wins, two draws and a loss in their Group B encounters. Barring disappointment against Australia (1-7) in their second game in Pool A, India did well to finish second in their group with wins against New Zealand (3-2), Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1) and Japan (5-3). India will have to extend the momentum of these victories to the quarter-finals. Also Read – LIVE PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Score and Updates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in straight Games to win historic bronze medal On their most recent tour of Europe in March this year, India had faced Britain in two matches, drawing 1-1 in the first and beating 3-2 in the second. However, Indian skipper Manpreet Singh didn’t read too much into those results, saying: “It was good to play against Great Britain in Europe which helped us get a better understanding of how this team has played lately. But they can be a dark horse at the Olympics, and we really need to play our ‘A’ game against them.” Also Read – In ‘Tears’ After Losing Semifinals PV Sindhu Gives Her Dad The ‘Present’ He Wished He added: “It was a pleasure to score three field goals in the game against Japan. We created chances in the previous games, but we weren’t converting, so it was nice to do that on Friday. I think that we have done well with the PCs. Again, I want to reiterate that we have to do well in all departments to beat Britain. We have built up our momentum and it is clear that we need to continue that tomorrow night.” Indian squad: P. R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

