Olympic Games 2021 – Today’s Event Schedule, Medal Tracker and What to Watch in Tokyo





What’s Happening at the Olympics? We’ve got you covered. The action shows no signs of slowing down. Medals across the board continue as other Olympians make their first appearances. Team USA has the chance to take gold for the third time in a row in the final of the women’s floor exercise and women’s basketball looks to remain undefeated in a game against France. Meanwhile, a trio of new Olympians will make their debut on the circuit. Top Olympic Events Athletics (semi-final men’s 400 meters — Monday 7:05 a.m.): Keep an eye out for Michael Norman, Randolph Ross and Michael Cherry in this one. While they weren’t household names on their way to Tokyo, the top three Olympians have a chance to change that when they take their first steps on the track. Ross has the fastest 400m time of 2021, clocking in at 43.85 seconds. Norman, who won the US Olympic Trials, has the second fastest time of 44.07 seconds. Artistic gymnastics (final floor exercise ladies — Monday 4:45 am): Team USA’s dominance was called into question after Simone Biles withdrew, but the squad has proven its depth. Suni Lee’s winning performance in the individual all-around secured the American’s fifth consecutive Olympic gold for the event. Team USA has claimed the gold in this event since 2012, and there is certainly the possibility of a three-peat. Olympic Games schedule of events (All times ET) 8 pm: Track and Field — medal event (10:50 PM Women’s 100m Hurdles Final) 8 pm: Beach Volleybal 8 pm: Handball 8:30 in the evening: Field hockey 8:30 in the evening: Canoe Sprint 9 o’clock in the evening: Basketball 9 o’clock in the evening: Table tennis (US vs. Sweden) 9 o’clock in the evening: Water Polo (Greece vs. USA Men’s Prelim — 10:30 PM) 10 pm: Wrestling — Medal Event 10:05 PM: Volleyball (USA vs. Italy Women’s Prelim — 10:05 PM) 10:50 PM: Weightlifting — Medal Event 11 p.m.: Basketball 11:05 PM: Sailing — medal event Monday morning at the Olympics Midnight: Badminton — medal event 12:40 PM: Women’s Basketball (US vs France — Women’s Preliminary Round) 2 o’clock: To dive 2:30 am: Cycling — medal event 4 hours: Rider 4 hours: Soccer (US vs Canada — Women’s Semifinals) 4 hours: Equestrian — medal event 4:57 am: Artistic Gymnastics (Women’s Floor Exercise Finals 4:57am) — Medal Event 6.30 in the morning: Wrestling — Medal Event 6:32 am: Athletics (semi-finals 200 meters women)

