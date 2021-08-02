Sports
Triple M is going to rock cricket again as it prepares to field team for The Ashes
Triple M will be rocking cricket again after Cricket Australia and the FM network finalize a three-year partnership for international men’s cricket in Australia.
Triple M first introduced cricket to commercial FM radio in Australia in 2016/17 and then in 2017/18, the last time The Ashes were played here.
The SCA radio network kicks off its coverage with what develops as an epic 2021-22 Vodafone Ashes series from December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane, alongside each Test and One-Day International match.
Cricket fans in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth can tune in to their local station and all games can be streamed live via the LiSTNR app. This is the first time it will be on Perth radio as in 2017/18 there was no Triple M Perth station.
Mike Fitzpatrick, head of Triple M, told media week: We were all so proud of what we made with Triple M Cricket on the last Ashes series and to have it on FM again is a bonus for our loyal listeners and cricket fans across the country.
He added that SCA’s sales team is already in talks with potential sponsors. There is a significant demand for more cricket from partners and listeners who often ask when the cricket will be back.
The cricket fills the space between our winter sports NRL and AFL.
The arrival of LiSTNR this year means that wherever cricket fans go this summer, they can take the cricket coverage with them. Fitzpatrick noted that, aside from the border closures, a road trip from Cairns to Kalgoorlie or Perth to Penrith means the journey can be accompanied by Triple M cricket the entire way.
Nick Hockley, Cricket Australias CEO, said: We were incredibly excited to have cricket back on FM radio in Australia, giving fans a wide range of options to enjoy what promises to be one of the greatest summers of cricket ever.
A leader in sports entertainment, Triple M looked forward to their unique take on cricket for the first time since the 2017/18 Ashes.
A major attraction for listeners on the last Ashes Tour was the assembled commentary cricket team Fitzpatrick. The team consisted of James Brayshaw, Mark Howard, Isa Guha, Gus Worland, Mick Molloy, Lawrence Mooney and HG Nelson. While some of them still work for Triple M, JB, Howie and Isa Guha are an integral part of Seven and Fox Cricket’s commentary teams.
Fitzpatrick told media week to standby for commentary announcements closer to the start of test matches.
The cricket announcement rounds out Australia’s broadcasts for next summer, with Triple M joining radio partners Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) and the ABC alongside broadcasters Foxtel, Seven and Kayo.
Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick and his football commentary teams have been Googling coverage of the NRL and AFL seasons with schedule changes now a regular part of the Covid-hit winter.
Changing a broadcast location isn’t as much of a hassle for us as it is for the NRL and the AFL, he said. All we can do is make sure we support our partners during this incredibly challenging time for them.
