What to know as Panhandle preps for the season?





It’s that time of year again, folks. Monday morning, well over a handful of high school football teams are back on the field. Whistles will blow, coaches will shout instructions and athletes will have smiles on their faces as the promise of a new season beckons. The start of the week marks the first day high school soccer teams can practice for the fall season with some caveats. And let’s not forget about volleyball soon. Preview of high school football season: Amarillo, surrounding Panhandle area teams set for 2021 return Squads that had spring football start next week, but for most schools in the South Plains and surrounding cities, the 2021 campaign is expected to be christened Monday. The addition of pads and the learning lessons of scrimmages will begin soon, but until then, coaches, athletes and fans can look forward to sitting in a stadium with the bright lights on for Friday night football. Throughout the summer, the Avalanche-Journal published seasonal forecasts for our coverage area. You can find it at www.lubbockonline.com and at lubbockonline.com/sports to catch up before the first kick-off of the season. But for now, we’ll focus on some of the burgeoning storylines heading into the fall season. High school football season preview: Schools in Lubbock and South Plains set to return in 2021 Can Coronado Continue Its Success? Since the announcement that Seth Parr was attending Anna High School near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the Mustangs felt like the most interesting dynamic heading into the 2021 fall season. Sawyer Robertson, the veteran starting quarterback and prospect in Division I, graduated and will play football and baseball on campus in the state of Mississippi. The former signalman, who threw 4,509 yards, 58 touchdowns and seven interceptions, will not come on the field. Who will step down? The answer is Jett Carroll, who was the No. 2 signaler a season ago. The rising junior played shortstop, second base, third base and pitched baseball; and competed well for the Mustangs in 7-on-7 football throughout the summer. “He’s our man,” Coronado first-year coach DJ Mann said by phone on Sunday. “Really love all the tools he brings to the table.” In addition, how will Mann, a 2002 graduate of Coronado and Cedar Hills Offensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator for the past four years, guide the Mustangs after a 12-1 point season and a spot in the Class 5A regional round of the play-offs? offs . “We have a good group of kids who do what they’re asked to do,” Mann said. “If you get that, without a lot of complaining and some of that other stuff, you’ve got a chance. “I just expect a lot of excitement on Day 1. There will be a lot of new coaches and players in new positions. I really want to see focus and excitement to get started.” Can Post reload everything and win? Michael Pittman has had enough laughs in the past two years. The Antelopes head coach had led his squad to the Class 2A Division I title in consecutive seasons, but was unable to lift the trophy at AT&T Stadium. I have no doubt that Post will tout a solid defense and a strong hasty attack, but does the program have enough playmakers to replace its graduating senior class? Lake:With new faces on the field, Post’s football team hopes to continue its successful run Slayden Pittman, the best passer and second greatest rusher, graduated while other key two-way veterans like Nathan McDaniel, Aldo Mendoza, Avery Clarkson and Josiah Ward leave a big void in the production. Essentially, Michael Pittman replaces all but four starters. But there are athletes waiting in the wings. Isiah Crawford, a Baylor commissionee, is expected to anchor the defense and assist in other ways. The 2-2A Division I defensive preseason MVP, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, should get help from Colorado squad tight end/defensive end Zach Courtney, and Steven Huff who led the Antelopes with 117 last season. tackle. The quarterback spot will likely come to Will Fairbanks and Samuel Walls. Keeping the streak alive Trey Richey won’t comment on it, but the Coyotes have an unwritten rule that they must continue the winning tradition. In that sense, Borden County knows it wants to win another run of district titles and earn a playoff berth, both increasing to 14 if they complete the feats. Lake:No. 2-Ranked Borden County Football Facing ‘So Many Unknowns’ Pre-Season With just two lettermen returning, a number of new faces will be stepping into the starting roles for the Coyotes, Richey knows he has his work cut out for him, especially with a non-district slate that includes May, Westbrook and Rankin. But because of that past success, Borden County has been placed #2 in the 1A Division I Class for the season by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “There are so many unknowns,” Richey said earlier in the summer. “There are a lot of jobs that are open and up for grabs. We hope some of those kids who are sophomores have a nice sophomore class, they will have to step up and really help us. “It’s hard to give you names because I don’t know much about what the kids are going to do.” Lubbock-Cooper take the next step? There are Division I prospects scattered across the South Plains and the Pirates are lucky enough to have a few on their team. Oklahoma Oral Pledge Kobie McKinzie is the notable returnee, who secured first-team honors district-wide with 78 tackles, five for losses, four sacks, two fumbles and two breakups. Lake:LSV All major schools in the region McKinzie will get help from Kyler Jordan, a verbal bet from Baylor, who ramped up his game for Lubbock-Cooper and it continued into the postseason. TheDistrict 3-5ADivision II Defensive MVP registered 62 tackles, 14 losses, 6.5 sacks, forced one fumble and broke one pass as the Pirates (11-2) advanced to the Regional Finals for the third year in a row, in the heels of a third-line district title last year. McKinzie and Jordan, both seniors, are all-state picks by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. When the offensive gets underway, with Holt Gibson at the helm, the Pirates can expect another deep run after the season. And if the ball bounces their way, a spot in the state title game can’t be ruled out. Estacado expects more With plenty of collegiate prospects on the roster, highlighted by Washington State’s verbal commitment to Jihad Lateef, anchoring an offensive line that brings back all of its starters, the Matadors expect a deep run after the season. Fueling that passion is a second-round exit in last season’s Class 4A Division II postseason. Lake:Estacado football raises the bar with the return of experienced groups “A lot of teams would consider it a success to get to the second round of the playoffs and win a district championship, but that’s not the standard we’ve set,” Estacado coach Joe Cluley told the United States earlier in the summer. AJ. “I think the disappointment of not progressing in the play-offs and not doing what we discussed fueled their fire. “They don’t want to be in the same boat next year. So they’re working very, very hard to make sure we’re not in the same place.” Colby Sims, a receiver last year, is making the move to quarterback and will be a dynamic playmaker on offense. Led by linebacker Ronald Ross, a preseason defensive MVP in District 2-4A Division II per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Matadors should have a strong group of stop troops to slow down opponent attacks. Carlos Silva Jr. is the sports editor of the Amarillo Globe-News and Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. He can be reached by phone at (806) 766-8736 or by email at [email protected]

