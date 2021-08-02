Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal excited about DC ahead of Citi Open debut – NBC4 Washington





Rafael Nadal Is Excited About DC Ahead of Citi Open Debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Rafael Nadal enjoys all that DC has to offer as he competes in the Citi Open for thefirst time in his career. After a practice session on Sunday, the 35-year-old Spaniard spoke highly of his experience so far in the country’s capital. “I love being here in Washington because it’s not just a new event for me, it’s a new city,” he told reporters on Sunday. “I can visit one of the most important cities in the world. And honestly, it’s a very beautiful city.” Nadal may be new to DC and to the tournament that has served as a US Open set-up for much of its 52-year history, but the city is more than familiar with the global icon. He won’t make his debut on the hard court until Wednesday evening, but in training sessions and even Interviews he has already drawn large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the 20-time Grand Slam champion one way or the other. Still, Nadal said he had the time and space in recent days to just be a tourist. “What I saw, so beautiful,” Nadals said. “A very green city, lower buildings than most large American cities. I enjoy the city, I enjoy the people.” This marks the first time the event has attracted a member of ‘The Big Three’ (Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic) since 1999, when an 18-year-old Roger Federer performed in what was then known as the Legg Mason Tennis Classic. That’s partly because most of the world’s top players are opting out of the 500-level event that normally comes from Wimbledon and, in this case, the Tokyo Olympics. For Nadal, who sat out Wimbledon and the Olympics with a nagging foot injury, this will be his first game since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open in June. He will take this opportunity to get back on the field a week early and take a leap in his preparation as he pursues a fifth US Open title. Nadal was at the US Open last year during the pandemic. When the Grand Slam tournament kicks off in New York City later this month, he will try to break a tie between himself, Federerand Djokovic, by capturing a record 21st major trophy. While focusing on getting the match ready for the first round of the Citi Open, he said he will also try to explore more of what DC has to offer. “I hope to get the chance to visit the city a bit more in the coming days,” Nadal said.

