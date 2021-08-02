



Published: 1-8-2021 19:33:54

Ryan Leonard wanted to start his own legacy, not follow his family. The Amherst-born and former Pope Francis announced his commitment to play hockey for Boston College on Sunday in an Instagram post. It’s nothing against other schools, but I’ve always wanted to go to a school in Boston, and the bottom line was that one felt like home to me, Leonard said. BC did. External factors seemed to push him to the school and team in his hometown, UMass. His older brother, John Leonard, played hockey for three years under Greg Carvel and is now a member of the San Jose Sharks. His father John Leonard Sr. was a UMass basketball assistant from 2001 to 2005, and his sister Alyssa Leonard worked for UMass’ marketing department for nearly three years. But that wasn’t Ryan Leonard’s path. Nothing against UMass. I know John loved it there, and the coaching staff is incredible. It’s nothing against the program, it just hasn’t been my dream, said Ryan Leonard. My brothers dream was to play for his hometown. I wanted to play in the Beanpot. He also considered Boston University and Northeastern, but soon landed on the Eagles and Chestnut Hill. I like the campus, Leonard, 16, said. I fell in love the day I first saw him. Hell, join one of the most successful programs in college hockey history. Boston College has won five national championships, the most recent in 2012. They have also reached 25 Frozen Fours, the highest level in Michigan history. Eagles coach Jerry York is the winningest coach in college hockey history with 1,108 wins. He has been with BC since 1994, and the program has produced 18 first round NHL draft picks and four Hobey Baker winners under his tenure. BC battled North Dakota for No. 1 for most of last season, but fell to St. Cloud State in the Regional Finals. They have tremendous success that goes way back, Leonard said. Hopefully I can be a part of that. However, he still has some time. Leonard will join BC as part of its recruiting class in 2023, he said. He won his second consecutive Bessone Award as Western Massachusetts Player of the Year after another season with 20 goals for Pope Francis and will participate in the US National Team Development Program, a two-year residency program for top players, until he is eligible to play for the Eagles. Leonard will leave for the Plymouth, Michigan squad at the end of the month, he said. Kyle Grabowski can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @kylegrbwsk.

