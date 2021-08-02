Olympics-Table tennis-Japan Twitterati praise Olympic haircut Hungarian rower





By Eimi Yamamitsu TOKYO (Reuters) – Hungary’s Maria Fazekas celebrated her second look at the Olympics by minimizing the five-ring image in the back of her two-piece hair, much to her delight on Japanese social media as they watched her at the staffing event on Sunday . “Only the chosen ones can wear that hairstyle. It’s awesomely cool,” wrote @38_jen on Twitter https://twitter.com/38_jen/standing/1421783735767236617. “I don’t know why trying the Hungarian rower’s haircut makes me happy,” wrote @idlaonvcee on https://twitter.com/idlaonvcee/standing/1421815456571133952. Fazekas, who last competed in the video games Olympics in Athens in 2004, said she was determined to go with the five-ring hairstyle and Olympic-themed nail art to add to her fun returning to the video games. to emphasize. “That’s special, because it’s a joy for me to be here again,” Fazekas said, showing off her blond hair. While not part of the Hungarian National Staff in 2005, Fazekas continued to play desk tennis in Germany and her home country, coaching at some level for 3 years for Hungary’s National Cadet Staff. The 45-year-old paddler instructed Reuters that she bought her hair in Hungary before coming to Tokyo. “Once I went to the hairdresser and I said what I would like, they didn’t say anything for a while. They just asked ‘What? What would you like?’” Fazekas laughed. “And that is now known. That’s good because a lot of people will be talking about Hungary, about desk tennis and about my hair, so it’s good,” she said. Fazekas and her staffers misplaced to Japan 0-3, but she said it was excellent expertise. “It was an extremely good game because Japan has a strong staff… It was a great factor for us to play against them, especially Mima Ito,” she said. “They’re actually good gamers. They are so fast.” (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

