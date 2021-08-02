Andre Iguodala out for now, Goran Dragic in… For now?





The Miami Heat had decisions to make about Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala no later than August 1. When it came to whether they would accept or decline any of the options the team had on both guys, they chose to pick up Goran’s $19 million and decline Iggy’s $15 million. Of these two outcomes, Iguodala is the easiest to diagnose. Although the Miami Heat may want him back in the mix and probably not for $15 million. It probably wasn’t something they could do in a trade either. That’s the sticky part of Goran Dragic’s situation now. While the fact that they chose to go with his option would immediately come off as a thought to keep Goran Dragic in the fold this season, that’s not necessarily the case. Greg Sylvander from Five reasons to exercise had an interesting perspective that seems to be…very logical and likely. The Miami Heat chose to pick up Goran Dragic’s option but turned down Andre Iguodala’s. What does it all mean to move forward? The Miami Heat will now almost certainly operate as an over-the-cap team. With access to full mid-level exception and biennial exception. I don’t think the Heat picking up Dragic is an indication that he will stay in Miami. Quite the contrary.@5ReasonsSports — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) August 1, 2021 With Goran Dragic still a desirable player and with the ability to use his $19.4 million dollars to do some salary cap magic in the form of making new player acquisitions, he could be just as valuable to the Miami Heat going out the door if he were to come back to play. That doesn’t illustrate the desire or desire to have him back as a fanbase, it just describes the business nuance and timeliness of it all. While there’s certainly no clues as to what it all means, where, or if he’s on his way, there are a few ongoing theories that make sense. The one that comes home the most and seems likely at the same time is the situation with the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. could be a target for the Heat and with a sign and trade it could be achieved you would think. There is also the possibility of something similar to make landing easier Kyle Lowry. There are quite a few things available to them and on the table now, maybe even to keep him. While that seems the least likely right now, everything is on the table. However, keep your eyes open. Things are going to get really interesting.

