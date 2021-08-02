BYU football: what does Billy Nixon, a director of player experience, do?

Before Billy Nixon’s high school soccer team at Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria, Virginia, played in the district championship game, the sophomore called up to be the varsitys long snapper stayed up all night preparing his teammates’ helmets.

We had those white helmets and they were scuffed from the games all season, said the man who now BYU’s Executive Coordinator of Player Experience and Equipment Operations. I spent the night before the playoffs polishing all these helmets, cleaning them, because I wanted them to sparkle under the lights.

Looking back during a recent interview with the Deseret News, Nixon believes the days serving his teammates in the mid-2000s laid the foundation for what he does now for the school he loves.

What was nice about this job is how close I am to the players and how I have the opportunity to support and love the players from a very non-traditional coaching role. Billy Nixon, BYU’s Executive Coordinator of Player Experience and Equipment Operations

I think about it all the time: Man, how did I get to this place? said Nixon. I never thought I’d end up here, but I’ve always had a taste for service. Even as a varsity player I would help the ball boys for the junior varsity games just to get on the bus and help in any way I can.

Now, everywhere he goes, at least since April 1, when his promotion and additional responsibilities were announced, Nixon gets a certain question all the time:

What exactly does a director of player experience do?

And he likes to give a long, detailed, passionate answer.

I was born to do this, he said. It is a labor of love.

An extension of Kalanis’ love for his players

In short, the player experience is part of Nixon’s job, he says, to be an extension of coach Kalani Sitake’s love for his players.

That means the players need to be involved in all aspects of their experience with the BYU football program, from what their newly renovated locker room in the Student Athlete Building has to the uniforms they wear on match days to the letters on their practice shirts.

In addition to providing a positive player experience and managing the equipment room and everything that comes with it, Nixon also serves on BYU’s name, image and likeness (NIL) committee for the athletics department. That means he’s heavily involved with Sitakes and BYU’s Built4Life program, which was unveiled during the football media day in June.

I feel like I have the best job in the world, really, Nixon said, joking that he does everything from helping players develop and finding internships and jobs to counting their shoelaces.

OK, I don’t really count shoelaces, he said. But I may be the only materials manager in the country who does those other things.

The point is well taken. Nixon has emerged as one of the most recognizable members of the football support staff (non-coaches).

Nixon will work closely with our players, helping them not only through the experience here at BYU, but also transition into their next steps after college, Sitake said in a school press release when Nixon replaced Mick Hill, who earlier this year. retired after a career of 39 years. I feel that Billy’s experience, background and training will help us reach new heights in these areas and be a catalyst to help differentiate our program from others in college football.

Assistant head coach Ed Lamb often tells the support staff that every person on the staff has the opportunity to coach and love the players, and Nixon takes that job to heart, Sitake said during media day.

Billy’s energy and love for the players and for BYU is amazing, said Sitake.

Recently, Nixon posted photos to social media of BYU players helping out in the equipment room. Quarterback Baylor Romney helped with the helmets; Offensive lineman Connor Pay helped with the laundry.

It’s really the culture we’re trying to build with our open door policy, Nixon said. It’s fun because our players come in and they feel like this is their gear room, and this is their gear. We just arrange it for them. Right? Again, it’s about improving that player experience, getting their input on everything we can.

One of its secrets: we focus on making it a better experience for every player, not only for the star player, but also for the 123rd player on the roster.

How it started?

Although he played soccer in high school and his father played collegiate at UNLV, Nixon did not come to BYU to play soccer. Lacrosse brought him to Provo because it gave me more opportunities to come to BYU, he said.

After a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Bangalore, India, Nixon played lacrosse, a club sport at BYU, for four years and received the Cougar Spirit Award in 2011 and 2012 for leading the team with energy and a positive attitude.

Over the past few months, I've had countless people ask me, "What is Player Experience?"

He graduated from BYU in 2014 with a degree in recreational management: experience design. He received his master’s degree in education from Utah in 2016 and a doctorate in sports management from Troy University in Alabama in 2020.

Yes, Nixon may be the only materials manager in college football with a Ph.D.

What was nice about this job is how close I am to the players and how I have the opportunity to support and love the players from a very non-traditional coaching role, he said.

Nixon had always wanted to be a football coach and was head football coach at American Leadership Academy in Utah County from 2014-16 and head boys lacrosse coach at Spanish Fork High from 2017-18.

In 2016, he returned to BYU to work under Hill, who retired in March.

Nixon now toils in the Mick Hill and Floyd Johnson Equipment Room, which honors the legends (Hill succeeded Johnson).

Nixon was able to hit the ground running.

Over the past four years, I’ve been taking a lot of notes about what I can do to improve the spirit of the players, and I saw how important equipment handling was to the culture of a football program, Nixon said. At the end of the day it was nice to see the culture change with the equipment.

Putting the PhD to work

While watching the movie Moneyball one night with his wife Chelsea, the thought occurred to Nixon to write his dissertation on college recruitment and retention, which is the moneyball in college football.

Quarterback Justin Fields had just transferred from Georgia to the state of Ohio, and Nixon became fascinated with why student-athletes leave a school they originally signed up to for perceived greener pastures elsewhere.

He began researching school retention rates and hiring success, and soon saw a pattern emerging.

It became clear that it was about the players’ experience at the school, he said. All these variables that athletes were drawn to and were satisfied with programs, it all came back to their experience they had with that program, or the perceived experience they might have going into that program.

After graduating from BYU’s experience design, he decided to focus what he learned in that program on what his advocacy work taught him, and a new job description was born.

I took a traditional transactional view of equipment, and I said let’s enhance the player experience through equipment. That was our focus, he said. Much of that role is very unique to BYU. Right? And a lot of what I do for the football program now goes beyond just the traditional gear.

He said the Built4Life program was a pilot through football, with the program based on the idea that identifying the touchpoints that matter most to players leads to designing an experience that helps BYU retain players over the time of the transfer portal and NCAA rule changes that allow student-athletes to transfer once without serving a year.



Billy Nixon, BYU's director of football player experience and equipment operations, poses for a photo in the BYU locker room.



Billy Nixon, BYU's director of football player experience and equipment operations, poses for a photo in the BYU locker room.



Billy Nixon, BYU's director of football player experience and equipment operations, poses for a photo in BYU's newly renovated locker room.



Billy Nixon, BYU's director of football player experience and equipment operations, poses for a photo in the BYU locker room.



I’ve become much more quantitative (through his PhD work), but I also do qualitative research, Nixon said. I study what a lot of what other schools do. I will investigate our players. And then I will also bring in players for focus groups.

The tech room is where those ideas are hatched.

Players come in and I just ask them on the spot what I’m thinking about. And I understand their point of view, he said. Much of what we do now is player-driven. The equipment we chose for our players this year, we have players involved in that. We have involved the players in all the uniform combinations that we will be wearing this season.

Nixon was able to show other BYU athletic leaders the importance of uniforms for recruits when choosing a school. It’s also important, he said, that the uniforms reflect the tradition of the program. That’s why the famous Nike-designed bib uniforms of the early 2000s didn’t work, he said.

They didn’t stick to the traditional look of BYU and bombed.

Players want tradition, but they also want innovation, Nixon said. That’s why it’s so important that our entire uniform system can now have a different combination every match, yet reflect our rich tradition and be connected to 100 years of college football. Players care deeply about how their uniforms and helmets look.

Even staying up all night for a big game to make it happen.