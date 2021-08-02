LOST IN MIDDLE LIFE: Insect Armageddon | Open

Sports
LOST IN MIDDLE LIFE: Insect Armageddon
While everyone else was focused on the cicada tree, a little closer to home we had another insect problem.
Actually IN our house.
I couldn’t help but notice when it appeared out of nowhere and jumped into my face.
AAAAHHHH! I screamed, like any normal person would if a giant insect jumped in her face.
Monty, I said to the dog next to me when I had recovered from the shock. Get the giant bug thing!
My faithful dog, my protector, my friend for life, took one look at this insect as it landed and ran off with its tail between its legs.
Coward! I yelled after him.
Now it was just me and the Gigantabug. I had to get closer to get a better look, but I was afraid it would jump in my face again. I crawled up, alone and defenseless, as far as I dared, and peered at the huge insect.
Then I realized it was a cricket. But not just your ordinary, everyday cricket. It was a mega cricket. A mammoth cricket. It was Bugzilla.
I remembered seeing one in my basement at our old suburban house once and calling the National Guard. He didn’t just jump. He stood on his hind legs and told me to kick the habit. Our washing machine was in the basement and I immediately decided that our days with clean underwear were over.
Meanwhile, back in our new home, I wasn’t sure if Bugzilla had followed me here or if this was a cousin trying to overthrow our new domain. My main concern, however, was not this one Cave Cricket, as they are called. It was as if he had brought the entire extended family with him in his quest to rule our kingdom.
Honey, I said into the phone to my husband. We have a giant cricket in the house.
We now live on land, he said. There are more bugs here.
OUTSIDE I yelled. The bugs belong OUTSIDE!
Well, I don’t speak a bug, so I can’t tell them that, he said.
I hung up and looked around, but Bugzilla was gone. This was bad news. The only thing worse than seeing a giant bug is seeing a giant bug and then having it disappear and resurface later, somewhere else in the house, when you least expect it. Kind of like when your mother-in-law comes to visit.
I grabbed a fly swatter, which is like taking a water pistol to a duel, and went back to the crime scene, but there was no cricket. I searched the next room. NO cricket. I searched the entire floor. No cricket. At that point I decided there was only one thing to do.
An hour later my husband came home. I greeted him at the door with my suitcase.
Are you rid of the cricket? he asked.
New.
Do you know where the cricket is? he asked.
New. I answered.
He looked at my suitcase.
What are you doing?
Is not it clear? I said. I’m messing around.
Tracy Beckerman’s new book, Barking at the Moon: A Story of Life, Love and Chunks is now available. W. Bruce Cameron, author of A dog’s purpose, says he is “completely enamored with the whole thing, cover to cover.” It is available on Amazon.com.
