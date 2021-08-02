Prep football training reaches starting gate | Sport





Jason Winstead has experienced almost countless amounts of early football training. The last was Friday, July 30. The Goose Creek Gators coach said there is no way around the heat. Some years may be tamer than others, but at some point, sweltering temperatures become a factor for soccer teams. We went early in the morning and we planned a lot of breaks and let them get some shade, Winstead said. We were just in helmets and got off the field at 10:30 in the morning. It would have been much more difficult if we had walked around in full pillows. The Gators are scheduled to host Hartsville in a scrimmage on August 5 at Philip Simmons and head to Woodland on August 9 for a multi-team scrimmage. The heat is something you just have to get used to, Winstead said. It is difficult to avoid heat on the football field. You just have to keep an eye on it. Going at 8am in the morning allowed us to beat the hottest parts of the day, said Cross coach Shaun Wright. Even with the team leaving early, we planned a lot of water breaks. The children responded very well. I think if you don’t go very early you should go late at night. The buzzword circulating in both camps is hydration, not just the day of training, but days in advance. We tell them to drink plenty of water or Gatorade at home and take care of their bodies, Winstead said. The truth is, it just keeps getting hotter. We tell them you can’t help anyone no matter how good you are when you’re on the sidelines with a cramp. Many of our children walk around with water bottles every day. Timberland, in his second year under Greg Wright, kicked off summer prep with evening training. Our first two workouts are coming up, Wright said. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re definitely making progress. I have a large group of young men. They’re turning the corner and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress over the next few weeks. The Wolves host Lake City, Eau Claire and Blackville-Hilda on August 5 at 6:30pm Dillon and Lower Richland come to St. Stephen . on August 9 at 6:30 PM All star coaches Several area coaches have been selected to the coaching staff for December’s Shrine Bowl all-star game and Touchstone Energy North-South all-star game. Berkeley football coach Jerry Brown, who has returned to the Stags for his second stint, will serve as head coach for the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl. Hanahan coach Art Craig will become the head coach of the South all-stars in the North-South game in his second season with the Hawks. Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr and Berkeley assistant Will Lampkin will assist the South staff.

