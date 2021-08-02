Tokyo Tennis Wrap: Olympic tennis ends with Czech and Russian teams winning women’s and mixed doubles gold

Anastasia Pavlychenkova and Andrey Rublev of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate together for the first time after winning the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

By: Thomas Cluck

The Olympics may already be halfway there, but the final day of tennis competition ended at Japan’s Ariake Coliseum as the Tokyo 2020/2021 Olympics tournament ended with gold medal matches. Medals were handed out in both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles, with Swiss women’s gold medalist Belinda Bencic going for a second gold and a women’s sweep.

The battle between the Czech team of the 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejickova and her partner Katerina Siniakova, a highly acclaimed junior player, and the Swiss duo Bencic, another top junior, and veteran Viktorija Golubic, who had a strong summer , start the game on Center Court.

In the end, Bencic couldn’t run out of gas, as she leaves with gold and silver – not too shabby – alongside Golubic, falling to Krejickova and Siniakova 7-5, 6-1 in two straight runs.

Katerina Siniakova (R) and Barbora Krejcikova (L) of the Czech Republic celebrate after winning their gold medal match in the women’s doubles gold medal match at the tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021 EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

It was an all-Russian Mixed Doubles Gold Medal match with recently returned mom Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, possibly THE breakthrough player of this year, against Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev.

It was a dramatic and hard-fought, highly contested game to end tennis at these Games, coming down to the last possible points in a ten-point super tie-break in the third and final set, with Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev having the upper hand over their Russian counterparts. teammates 6-3, 6-7, 13-11 to win gold, while Vesnina and Karatsev got the silver.

The bronze medal went to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, the number one and newly minted Wimbledon champion in singles, and John Peers, who received a walkover in yesterday’s bronze medal match from Novak Djokovic’s Serbian team, also a Wimbledon champion this year, and his partner Nina Stojanovic, a young up-and-coming Serb who has impressed this season.





