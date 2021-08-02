Columbus Blue Jackets lines up incoming UW freshman Corson Ceulemans The Badger Herald





Meet Corson Ceulemans, a former star of the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, a current Wisconsin Badger and a future Columbus Blue Jacket. The Blue Jackets selected the six-foot-two, 201-pound defense last Friday as the 25th overall pick of the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft. He became the University of Wisconsin’s seventh first-round pick in the past six years and the program’s 17th overall. This year marks the 24th consecutive year that a Badger has been drafted. Ceulemans is a strong attacking defender, known for his accurate shot and ability to handle the puck around the blue line. In 56 games and three seasons with the Brooks Bandits, he scored nine goals and 46 points. In 10 games with the Canadian National Team, Ceulemans had one goal and 12 points. Ceulemans’ career with the Brooks Bandits started earlier than most thought. In 2019, he played school hockey and when his season was over, he earned a call-up to the main team. Ceulemans was just 15 at the time, playing against mostly 19 and 20 year olds. That first Bandits team eventually won the league title. Ceulemans, four or five years younger than his teammates and opponents, played on the second defensive pair for a national champion. Ceulemans led defender in scoring at this year’s U18 national tournament, a fantastic example of his strong offensive prowess. In an interview with The Athletic, Dave Barr, head coach of the Canadian team, spoke about his uncertainty about Ceulemans’ skating ability to enter the tournament. But as the games progressed, Ceulemans kept looking easy, which brought him a raise minutes later in the tournament. Men’s Hockey: In Search of Gold: A Summary of the Junior World ChampionshipEvery year, the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships showcase the world’s best talent in the 18-20 age group, Read… Ceulemans made an impression everywhere. He has never been a big name, he didn’t play for a big name junior team and had to earn his minutes with the Canadian national team. While his reputation has made him an attacking defender, Ceulemans has blossomed defensively and will likely be one of the Badgers’ most played defenders next season. It would be great to see the right-handed Ceulemans play alongside Daniel Laatsch, another new freshman, who joined Pittsburgh. drafted in the seventh round the past weekend. Together they could make an intimidating young and strong defensive pair that would be exciting for the future of the UW program.

