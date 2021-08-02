3 Programs Most Attractive to the PAC-12

With the Big 12 football conference on the brink of collapse following the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ move to the SEC, which surfaced in the public eye last month, there is a lot of tension for that administration. Texas and Oklahoma making the move to the Big 12 for the SEC will have a drastic impact on both conferences.

One thing that will fuel this is another round of reshuffling the conference. There is an idea that the Big 12 could try to rejoin the conference expansion conversation. The Big 12 was forced to expand about ten years ago when it lost four of its original members. At the time, the choices for the Big 12 expansion were the TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers.

How will this conference reshuffle go for Big 12 football and the PAC-12?

What the Big 12 lost at the time were four schools, including the Colorado Buffaloes (PAC-12), Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten), Texas A&M Aggies (SEC), and Mizzou Tigers (SEC). Now two more schools of the Big 12 are leaving for the SEC, bringing the total to four since the turn of the century.

A real question is whether the Big 12 can hold its own in this post-Texas and Oklahoma landscape. And if the Big 12 does collapse, it looks like one of the options for the eight remaining schools will be to go for the PAC-12. Few other conferences in the college sports landscape could benefit from adding some of the Big 12 leftovers as much as the PAC-12.

Here’s a look at three of the Big 12’s hottest schools as the PAC-12 looks to expand in this round of conference reshuffles.