Japan to winning start in men’s team table tennis





Led by veteran Jun Mizutani, Japan got off to a winning start in the men’s table tennis competition on Monday, winning 3-0 over Australia at the Tokyo Games. Mizutani and Koki Niwa defeated Hu Heming and Yan Xin 11-7, 11-3, 11-8 in the opening doubles of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and Tomokazu Harimoto and Mizutani went on to win their respective singles to take Japan to the quarterfinals. Jun Mizutani (R) and Koki Niwa of Japan play against Australia in the men’s team table tennis match of the Tokyo Olympics on August 2, 2021 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. (kyodo) Harimoto, who made a surprise early exit in men’s singles last week, defeated David Powell 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 and mixed doubles champion Mizutani rounded out the defeat with an 11-4, 11-1, 11-9 demolition. from Jan. “We won every game in straight games, so it was a really good start for us,” said Mizutani, 32, who made history last week when he and Mimo Ito gave Japan Olympic table tennis gold in mixed doubles for the first time. “I want to enjoy every point (in the team event). Hopefully we can stick together and take out our next opponents.” Harimoto, the world No. 4, said he hopes to make up for it in the team event after losing his Olympic debut to Slovenian Darko Jorgic in the round of 16. “I want to produce the form that I couldn’t show in the singles,” said the 18-year-old. “It will be more difficult in the next round and hopefully we can improve our game.” Niwa, 26, also lost in the men’s round of 16. “The singles are now over and I’ve regrouped. I’ll do my best for the team event.” Japan will play against Sweden or the United States in the last eight on Tuesday. The Japanese women’s team of Mima Ito, Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano will face Taiwan in the quarterfinals later on Monday.

