Rafael Ortega makes Cubs history with three-homegame in DC

WASHINGTON Center fielder Rafael Ortega was said to be a short-term fix when the Cubs pulled him back from Triple-A Iowa in late May, but since he joined the team, he’s only been hitting.

Ortega, 30, was the Cubs leading hitter in July, hitting .368/.419/.544 with five doubles, a triple and a homerun.

He got more opportunities in the lineup before the Cubs move on the deadline, and in their 6-5 loss to the Nationals Sunday, he showed why.

Ortega himself had a historic afternoon with three homeruns in the series finale.

This is unbelievable, Ortega said. It’s something you don’t really think could happen, especially with me. I thank God that I get to continue this run that I’m on right now. I dedicate this first to God and my family, especially my family in Venezuela.

Before the game, there were several things Ortega had never achieved in the major leagues. One of them hit a leadoff homer in a game, but he quickly got it out of the way.

Ortega hit a solo shot three pitches into the game. The blast gave him home runs for the first time on consecutive days.

He’s on fire, said manager David Ross. He has been such a catalyst at the top for us since we moved there. He really was a big bat off the couch. He’s locked up, great approach. It feels like he’s in every at bat.

When the Cubs needed a big hit, his spot in the order freed up and he delivered. In the sixth inning, Ortega hit a two-run shot to narrow the Nationals lead to 4-3. It was the first multihome game of his career.

But Ortega had another trick up his sleeve. After the Nationals scored a run in the seventh, he moved into another big spot.

Ortega crushed a two-run shot in the eighth inning into the upper deck to put the game on 5 and set an exclamation point on an incredible day. He tied a franchise record with three home runs.

It was the first time a Cub has done it since Kris Bryant did it on May 17, 2019, also in Washington.

I’ve never had a feeling like this in my career, Ortega said. If you have bad days, I had bad days in the past, I just held my head up. I think that’s what has helped me to be here now and do what I do.

He is also the Cubs’ first left-handed batter to hit three home runs in a game since Brant Brown on June 18, 1998, against the Phillies, as well as the first Cubs lefty to hit three home runs since Rick Monday on May 16, 1972, in Philadelphia.

Ortega finished 4-for-4 and racked up all Cubs runs. His performance ended a dominant series against the Nats in which he went 8-for-13 with a double and four homeruns.

Unfortunately, the Cubs lost on a walk-off homer to Yadiel Hernandez, his second of the game.

I think he’s just comfortable, Ross said. He hadn’t walked much in the beginning and came off the couch and the part he was in, he only got hits. … There are many line drives to left-center, right-center. The power just comes out as the ball goes into the air. But he hit the ball hard.