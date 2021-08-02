Sports
Rafael Ortega makes Cubs history with three-homegame in DC
WASHINGTON Center fielder Rafael Ortega was said to be a short-term fix when the Cubs pulled him back from Triple-A Iowa in late May, but since he joined the team, he’s only been hitting.
Ortega, 30, was the Cubs leading hitter in July, hitting .368/.419/.544 with five doubles, a triple and a homerun.
He got more opportunities in the lineup before the Cubs move on the deadline, and in their 6-5 loss to the Nationals Sunday, he showed why.
Ortega himself had a historic afternoon with three homeruns in the series finale.
This is unbelievable, Ortega said. It’s something you don’t really think could happen, especially with me. I thank God that I get to continue this run that I’m on right now. I dedicate this first to God and my family, especially my family in Venezuela.
Before the game, there were several things Ortega had never achieved in the major leagues. One of them hit a leadoff homer in a game, but he quickly got it out of the way.
Ortega hit a solo shot three pitches into the game. The blast gave him home runs for the first time on consecutive days.
He’s on fire, said manager David Ross. He has been such a catalyst at the top for us since we moved there. He really was a big bat off the couch. He’s locked up, great approach. It feels like he’s in every at bat.
When the Cubs needed a big hit, his spot in the order freed up and he delivered. In the sixth inning, Ortega hit a two-run shot to narrow the Nationals lead to 4-3. It was the first multihome game of his career.
But Ortega had another trick up his sleeve. After the Nationals scored a run in the seventh, he moved into another big spot.
Ortega crushed a two-run shot in the eighth inning into the upper deck to put the game on 5 and set an exclamation point on an incredible day. He tied a franchise record with three home runs.
It was the first time a Cub has done it since Kris Bryant did it on May 17, 2019, also in Washington.
I’ve never had a feeling like this in my career, Ortega said. If you have bad days, I had bad days in the past, I just held my head up. I think that’s what has helped me to be here now and do what I do.
He is also the Cubs’ first left-handed batter to hit three home runs in a game since Brant Brown on June 18, 1998, against the Phillies, as well as the first Cubs lefty to hit three home runs since Rick Monday on May 16, 1972, in Philadelphia.
Ortega finished 4-for-4 and racked up all Cubs runs. His performance ended a dominant series against the Nats in which he went 8-for-13 with a double and four homeruns.
Unfortunately, the Cubs lost on a walk-off homer to Yadiel Hernandez, his second of the game.
I think he’s just comfortable, Ross said. He hadn’t walked much in the beginning and came off the couch and the part he was in, he only got hits. … There are many line drives to left-center, right-center. The power just comes out as the ball goes into the air. But he hit the ball hard.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/cubs/2021/8/1/22604884/cubs-rafael-ortega-hits-two-homer-against-nationals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]