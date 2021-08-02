Australian cricket series T20I in Bangladesh may not air





Australia’s Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh is in serious danger of not being broadcast by pay-TV provider Foxtel amid last-minute negotiations with the Bangladesh Cricket Board. In what has become a pattern for lower profile Australian tours abroad, Foxtel and the home board will only reach a last minute rights deal if they already do, with the series kicking off Tuesday night at 10pm AEST. Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket in the West Indian series broadcast on Foxtel. Credit:AFP Sources with knowledge of negotiations told The age and the Sydney Morning Herald that no deal had been signed as of Monday afternoon, although negotiations were underway. Foxtels television guide is currently showing that the Fox Cricket channel is broadcasting matches from The Hundred short-form competition, with the first Test of the series between England and India following later in the week.

It is not yet clear how the series, which serves as Australia’s last scheduled match prep for the T20 World Cup in the UAE later this year, could be streamed by the BCB in the event a deal is not reached with Foxtel. The recent tour of the Caribbean also ran close to the wire in terms of a broadcast deal between Foxtel and Cricket West Indies, with terms not being reached until July 8, two days before the first of five T20I matches in a series that saw the hosts won. -1. For that series, CWI had a backup plan to stream the matches on its YouTube channel, an option used by numerous boards in the absence of pending deals with Foxtel in Australia. Since Foxtel agreed to pay the majority share of a six-year $1.18 billion rights deal alongside Seven West Media to broadcast cricket in Australia in 2018, the network has continued to broadcast foreign series played by the national team. However, it is clear that the premium paid for the rights to cricket played at the peak of the Australian season has been balanced against the need to cut costs due to the impact of COVID-19, and the prices requested by foreign boards for bilateral series.

