Jaheim Singletary, 5-Star CB, Says Goodbye to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class has lost another member in defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Robert E. Lee High School in Florida. The No. 14 player and the nation’s No. 5 cornerback committed to the Buckeyes in January, 24 hours after beating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to win the national title game. At the time, he was the first five-star cornerback commitee since Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade in 2017; and became second cornerback in this class next to Jyaire Brown. Singletary’s union seemed to come quickly and easily from the outside. Hes only had an offer from OSU since November. Earning one forced him to rethink his top schools, which originally included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Once Kerry Coombs got involved, that list quickly changed to OSU, Clemson, Florida and Georgia, along with a January 2 commitment date. That precision is a staple of Ohio’s 2022 defensive recruiting: sending out an offer that quickly turns into a commitment, all because Coombs got involved. Singletary’s landing may have been easy, but his firing proved that keeping him wasn’t. Because things were moving so quickly, it was not wise to assume that he would close things immediately as other committees have done, even after an official June 25 visit. Schools like Miami (Fla.) have never stopped recruiting him, and hiring Travaris Robinson as his defensive back coach only increases the chances of the Hurricanes turning him around. Despite Singletary’s loss, Ohio State still holds the No. 1 class in the country. But the gap has been dramatically closed. A comfortable 14 point lead over second place Penn State narrows to 0.16 points and Alabama looms at number 3. He is the third player to lose the class, along with Dasan McCullough turning to Indiana and tight end Benji Gosnell. The class is now at 15 commits, four of which are defensive backs. It also only has two players with a five-star rating and could be reduced to one in the coming week, depending on whether quarterback Quinn Ewers wants to reclassify to the 2021 class and enroll at OSU this summer. Here’s a full look at OSU .’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class More Buckeyes Coverage NCAA calls for constitutional convention in November What would Ewers have to do to make OSU’s QB Mount Buckmore? Is the third 2022 OL commit still a mystery? Recruitment round Duane Washington Jr. signs two-way agreement with Pacers NCAA calls for constitutional convention in November Can Ewers Early Enrollment Cause Chemistry Problems? Hey Buckeye Talk Ranking of the Best RBs Among the National Title Candidates: College Football Playoff Show Another six-month recruitment battle of OSU-Bama for No. 1 class Ewers, 2022 QB commit, considering joining the team this fall: Report Could Ewers be the 2021 starter if he signs up early? What would Ewers in the 2021 team mean for OSU’s QB future? Oklahoma, Texas Reschedules College Football: Who Was Hurt and Helped? CFB Playoff Show – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

