Cricket Australians Name Wade Skipper For Bangladesh T20 Series





(Reuters) – Matthew Wade has been named captain of Australia’s five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which starts on Tuesday in Dhaka. Wade replaces regular captain Aaron Finch after returning to Australia last month to undergo surgery on a knee injury he sustained in the Caribbean. Wade, 33, is wearing the captain’s armband for the second time in his career, having previously led the team at the second Twenty20 meeting with India in Australia in December. “I’m going to be wicketkeepers, so the distance between the bowler and myself is a lot bigger,” Wade said of the challenge he faces in leading the team. “That means there’s a lot more responsibility on the individual, the bowler and the older players to help me on the ground. “If you come in and take it over from someone, it just gives those guys the opportunity to take ownership of their game and at the top of the goal, they have to perform.” Regular vice-captain Pat Cummins is one of many senior players not on tour as the Australians ramp up their preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup in October in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Alex Carey took over from Finch to captain the one-day squad in the 2-1 series win over the West Indies and Wade believes his experience could improve Australia’s youthful line-up after losing the Twenty20 series in the Caribbean. “Where my leadership might come in handy is with our battle group,” he said. “We probably have a younger batting group than we’ve had on these tours, not a lot of international experience among all of our batters. “The bowling settles itself with guys like (Adam) Zampa, (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazelwood. They’ve all played a lot of cricket together and they can take care of themselves.” (Reporting by Michael Church; editing by Robert Birsel)

