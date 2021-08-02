Top 10 Commits in the 2022 Recruiting Class





Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting cycle in Texas has had its ups and downs. He and his staff have yet to record results on the field for the Longhorns, so it’s pretty impressive to have the No. 11 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle. Imagine the recruiting momentum if Texas won at least 10 games in its first season on the Forty Acres. While Texas has been given several impressive prospects for 2022, Sarkisian’s staff has also smelled a few others. Such is life in the recruiting world. Rumors continue to circulate that NIL is not benefiting Texas recruitment as many had hoped, but it is still a new learning curve that the school has time to improve to move forward. The class of 2022 in Texas is headed by four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. and four-star quarterback Malik Murphy. In total there are 15 obligations in the class. Six are from the attacking side of the ball, seven are from the defensive side and two are specialists. On July 31, the Longhorns got a four-star commitment from Derrick Brown and he is now one of the highest-rated defensive commits in the class. Here’s a look at their top 10 commits for the 2022 class so far. 8 Derrick Brown, EDGE

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Derrick Brown Just Made Texas Commitment, He Says @On3Recruits The 63 210 Edge of Texarkana, TX chose the Longhorns over Baylor. Texas is in the #11 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings (224.33). pic.twitter.com/Ya6a3XVAnZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 31, 2021 National: 298 Position: 16 State: 46 5 Jamarion Miller, RB

I am blessed to announce that I have decided to begin my new journey at the University of Texas at Austin. I would like to say a big thank you to my parents, coaches and staff at the UT for all the hard work and dedication they have invested in this. #Hookem pic.twitter.com/oWvLUn1Ork — Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) June 28, 2021 National: 169 Position: 15 State: 32 3 Jaydon Blue, RB

I could be anywhere in the country for the next 3-4 years playing college football and getting an engineering degree. Today I want to announce that I will be committed to the University of Texas

#TEXAS #HOOK‘IN #CONCERNED pic.twitter.com/YTKaBwhCN1 — 23 (@JaydonBlue) February 2, 2021 National: 120 Position: 9 State: 23

