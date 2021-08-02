Indian women’s hockey team records historic victory over Aussies and reaches Olympics semifinals

The Indian women’s hockey team has qualified for the semi-finals after beating the Australian team 1-0 in today’s quarter-finals and taking a historic win at the on-going Tokyo Olympics. India scored the victory after Gurjit Kaur scored from a penalty corner in the 22nd minute of the match.

The world No. 9 women’s squad also went down in the history books with a phenomenally rough performance. When they got into the match, the odds were all against India as world No. 2 Australia, a mighty undefeated opponent, awaited them in the final four rounds.

The win came a day after the men’s hockey team qualified for the semifinals.

The Indian women’s team finished their Pool A procedure in fourth place with six points, riding on consecutive wins over Ireland and South Africa. The top four teams from each group reached the knockout stage.

The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday by qualifying for the first time in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games, beating three-time champions Australia

The Indian women’s hockey team’s best performance in the Olympics came with its Moscow debut in 1980, when it finished in fourth place out of six teams.

In that edition, only six teams participated, with India finishing fourth in a round-robin competition with no classification or elimination matches.

After losing their first three games to the Netherlands, Germany and defending champions Great Britain, the Indian women made a brilliant comeback beating higher-ranked Ireland 1-0 and South Africa 4-3 to secure themselves in the top half. to keep hunting.

The Rani-led vanguard has been impressive throughout the group stages, but players like Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami and Rani himself have wasted many opportunities.

The Indians have also been underpowered with penalty corner conversions so far, with Gurjit Kaur, a star drag flicker, seeing a pale shadow of himself.

The team has so far scored 33 penalty corners from five group matches, of which it only managed to take four chances with all goals via variations.

