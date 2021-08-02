New mixed-gender events at the Summer Olympics draw critical acclaim in Tokyo

TOKYO Katie Zaferes recalls the first time she saw a mixed triathlon relay at a world championship in Germany. She wasn’t on the team, but looking at it gave her chills.

She was part of the Olympic Games in Tokyo US team that claimed silver at the event. Zaferes, himself an individual bronze medalist, was grateful for the chance to be part of his Olympic debut.

I just love it so much for our sport and being able to introduce it to so many other people. Because we all love it and we know how special it feels compared to the individual, said Zaferes, who paired in the sprint distance race with Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson.

I just think it’s an incredible event.

Around these Games, men and women collaborated on new events that the International Olympic Committee has promoted as an effort to increase gender equality.

Nine mixed events in seven sports were added for these Olympics, from archery to judo to table tennis. Many of them participated in their World Sports Championships or the Youth Olympic Games before being added to the Games.