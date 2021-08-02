Hockeyroos quest to end Olympic medals drought ruined by quarter-final defeat to India | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Edwina Bone is used to talking about her team. A Hockeyroos captain and a veteran of one Olympics and two Commonwealth Games, the practice is routine and rarely requires much emotional effort.

But on Monday, when asked to talk about her Australian side, she stopped, managed to say: They’re just really proud of them, then stepped away from the Channel Seven camera for a moment to calm herself before the sobbing came.

Bone was stunned, still shocked and stunned by an India team that had just bravely made it to the semi-finals, once again ruining the Hockeyroos quest for a first Olympic medal since 2000. Five years of tears were shed at Oi Hockey Stadium when the full-time horn sounded the end of the road. Tears of both doom and delight, as an Australian side still carries the remnants of the national team’s fixtures, the recent uproar crumpled under expectation and their Indian counterparts saw history bloom before their eyes.

It’s just too bad to end it this way, Bone said. We have worked very hard. We have come together as a united group, under a truly inspiring leader. Trinic [Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell] showed us the way as she has done it before. It’s just sad it’s over.

India was not allowed to beat Australia. A team ranked ninth in the world rankings only competing in their third Games will not displace a team ranked second with four decades of Olympic experience. But this 1-0 quarter-final was unlike perhaps any other, a disturbance to rival all the women’s hockey disturbances.

The Hockeyroos had won all five previous games in Tokyo and conceded one goal. Twenty-two minutes into this encounter, they’d sent their second, as a Gurjit Kaur drag film bobbed home after 22 minutes. Australia got back on their feet in the third quarter, but India frustrated them, kept their shape and robbed them of time and space.

Their inability to convert numerous short corners played a big part in the defeat, although Rosie Malone did hit the post after 90 seconds. But it was the work of Savita Punia, the Indian goalkeeper who saved eight penalty corners and redefined the usual definition of wall.

Australia’s exit caps a period of disruption and disorder in the camp that has included complaints and ended with the resignation of former coach Paul Gaudoin and an outside oversight that found the sport had a dysfunctional culture and leadership. Still, the encouraging start in Tokyo under Powell was packed with possibilities.

We’ve had a massive 18 months and our team has had to go through so many things off the field that I’m so proud of, said Malone. It really felt like the way we played this would come together for all of us at the end and make it all worth it.

There is a lot of excitement for the future of the Hockeyroos and I think we are moving in the right direction with our team and our sport. I know this will only make us all stronger, but right now thinking about waiting a few more years to try and chase our dream is a little hard to swallow.

It just felt like one of those days where things just weren’t really going our way and some of the opportunities we’d been given in other games would have gone in.

Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Five years ago in Rio, India, in their first Olympic appearance since 1980, they were winless and finished last. At Tokyo 2020, they will play for a medal in a semifinal against Argentina for the first time.

I can’t believe it… I knew we could do it, but we still have to do it, said India coach Sjoerd Marijne. Today the defense was very good and then we had one chance and we took it. I’m very happy for Gurjit because if she doesn’t score she gets a lot of comments [from critics]. I kept telling her, listen, you only need one goal to make a difference in one game and today she showed that.