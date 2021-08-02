Cricket-Hurting India meets England minus Stokes to start new WTC cycle





By Amlan Chakraborty (Reuters) – Joe Root will be thinking of revenge as he leads England in a series of five tests against Virat Kohli’s India, starting in Nottingham on Wednesday, heralding a new World Test Series (WTC) cycle. Both sides are sore from the tear they received from New Zealand in June, with England losing at home and India in the WTC final in Southampton. Under Root, England have lost four of their last five tests and have paid the price for sticking to a rest-and-rotate policy, which they have now decided to give up. They were beaten 3-1 in India earlier this year and Root tasted his first home series defeat when New Zealand called. “We are now entering a period where rest and rotation is behind us,” Root said recently. “Hopefully, once everyone is fit, we’ll have our best team available for what’s to come. That’s really exciting and something I’m really looking forward to.” Their bowling would have a great void in the absence of speedster Jofra Archer. The Barbadian-born speedy underwent elbow surgery in May and has since made a modest return for Sussex, but is not yet ready for the rigors of test cricket. Root would also be disappointed that Rep. Ben Stokes’ rushed comeback, due to a finger injury, didn’t last long. Stokes led a one-day England team to a 3-0 series against Pakistan, but has now paused the game indefinitely to prioritize his mental well-being. India also has its own share of personnel issues. Opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pace bowler Avesh Khan have returned home injured even before the start of the series. Opener Prithvi Shaw has been called up, but Mayank Agarwal will likely top their batting order in Nottingham along with Rohit Sharma. Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane is also recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the warm-up match in Durham. Story continues New Zealand has exposed India’s vulnerability in seam-friendly conditions in Southampton, but Kohli is determined not to let James Anderson and Stuart Broad dominate. “The idea from now on is to try and score runs and not worry about coming out in test conditions,” Kohli said of the challenge ahead. “That’s the only way to score and put pressure on the opponent, otherwise you literally just stand there hoping you can’t get out and eventually you come…” (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

