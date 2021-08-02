Ascension Catholic ready for season – Crescent City Sports

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs are kicking off the 2021 season with a new coach and a lot of excitement after a tough end to the 2020 season with a 22-21 upset loss in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs against Cedar Creek.

We’ve had a great summer, we have 55 kids playing football, all our male athletes have worked hard as a group this summer, we picked up a few kids who weren’t sure if they were playing or not, I believe it all of them helped one as a group, said coach Chris Schexnayder.

An assistant coach for the last nine seasons, he takes over from Benny Saia, who retired after leading the Bulldogs for the last two seasons. The Bulldogs finished unbeaten in the last two seasons, but were eliminated in the postseason shortly before their goal.

Our team goal is to win a state championship, Schexnayder said. I don’t need to change everything, the program is in good shape. Our focus is to get better every day and we’ve done that with our summer weights and conditioning.

Ascension Catholic has a rich pedigree, with three state championships in school history including in 1941, 1973 and 1992. The Bulldogs reached the Division IV title game in 1991, 2017 and 2018.

ACHS loses all-state kicker Jacob Dunn, all-parish punter Matt Lafleur and Owen Smith, now at Arkansas Monticello.

We lost some key guys from last season, including our kickers and our entire linebacking crew, Schexnayder said. They will certainly be missed and difficult to replace.

The Bulldogs are returning some key pieces, including all-defensive side JMond Tapp and athlete Khai Prean. Tapp is a senior and has offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Florida. Prean is a junior who jumped into the recruiting world with early offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and the state of Mississippi.

The Bulldogs return eight offensive starters, including two-year quarterback starter Bryce Leonard.

We will install another spread offensive and it is good to have experienced guys to do that, we will still run the ball but our plan is to get the ball to our playmakers in space, Schexnayder said.

Leonard will have guns in Prean, Casey Mays, wide receiver Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard’s twin brother, and wide receiver Lex Melancon.

The offensive line is a real force, with four starters in LaShawn Bell, Travis Cedatol, Devin Pedescleaux and Jacques Husers.

Our offensive line has the potential to be really good, they’ve all gotten stronger, we want them to play fast,” Schexnayder said.

The defense returns Tapp, Husers and Tre Williams up front, along with Mays, Leonard, Melancon and Prean in the secondary.

We have some experience in defense again and we have some pace, but we still need to replace some important spots, Schexnayder said.

The linebackers will be new and early on it looks like Landon Szubinski, Adrian Prean, Thomas Nizzo and Patrick Cancienne are pushing for those spots.

Newcomers to keep an eye on include Szubinksi, who will also see time to run back, offensive lineman Deuce Williams, wide receiver Jamiris Breaux, outside linebacker Noah Robichaux, wide receiver and defensive defender Layton Melancon, Adrian Prean and slot-back and defensive defender Calvin Delone.

The kick game must come together.

Lex Melancon gets the first chance to replace Dunn, while Jackson Landry and Dwayne Landry battle for the job as punters.

Now that the season is about to start, the staff is feeling the excitement.

They put in the work, now the fun things come with preparation for real games, the coaches have confidence in this group, Schexnayder said. I know they will work and support each other.

