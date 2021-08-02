TeamUSA in action in men’s and women’s teams

(by Steve Hopkins)

The US Men’s Team started their game against Sweden with a difficult Doubles Match-up. Nikhil Kumar and Zhou Xin were underdogs in their match against Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kallberg. They came down 3-0. The Karlsson/Kallberg team has played in numerous competitions and they are also teammates of Europe’s top team, Borussia Düsseldorf, where they regularly train together and competed in doubles.

The second match was USA’s top-ranked player, Kanak Jha, against Swede Mattias Falck (who was Europe’s top-ranked player for most of this year and whose tricky arsenal includes pips on his forehand). Jha fought off 3 match points in the first game before falling 11-9 in a close point including a net from Falck, a great recovery by Jha with a forehand attack, followed by Falck’s sidespin pips block recovery which caused Jha to make a long loop.

Jha fought back in the second game, dominating early and holding on to the 11-8 win. While Falck held back 3 game points, he seemed to be concentrating on Jha’s backhand, confusing spin and speed and causing some trouble for Jha. At halftime, coach Stefan Feth seemed to be concentrating on backhand strategy. Game 3 started with a blistering exchange of topspin strikes, an exchange that Falck made the most of when he took the first point – then the second. Falck missed an aggressive backhand down the line, while Jha scored his first run. A mistake by Falck resulted in the game being tied for 2. The next rally was another blistering attack from both players – this time with Jha dominating. The next rally followed a similar pattern, with Jha changing the direction of the ball and forcing both forehand and backhand shots, playing a flatter forehand during the rally. Jha scored 6 points in a row before his run ended with a net. After Falck had put together some good shots, the score was 6-4. Like the second game, Jha leads the way and holds on. Fast feet, an intentional spinny opening and then brilliant angled attacks from Jha to build an 8-4 lead. 8-5, then 8-6, then 9-6, then 10-6. Jha holds out for the 11-9 win. 2-1 in games – US advantage

During the break, Jha and Coach Feth appeared to be talking about the serve and return, while Kristian Karlsson joined Falck’s team coaching call to help with motivation. Falck takes the first two points to start Game 4. Jha fought back with very careful short balls while being careful to attack anything that took a long time. The game is tied at 3, and again at 4. Sweden calls time-out, 4-5 behind (and more importantly 2-1 in the best of 5 match). Falck comes out of the break and wins 3 of the next 4 points to lead 7-6, but a Jha forehand evens the match at 7. Falck hits a great winner at the end of a 10-shot rally and takes an 8-7 lead – but Jha follows with an all-out forehand to tie the score, doing almost the same with a center backhand to take a 9-8 lead. Another attack misses the mark after Jha hits the top of his racket. Falck moves up 10-9 before a Jha backhand brings the score to 10. At 11, Jha goes back to long serve and Falck drives him long. Falck hits a deep ball to Jha’s backhand and this time it’s Jha who floats for a long backhand. 12-12. Jha is aided by a net on his backhand attack to move up a point, then attacks the next rally for a forehand winner – Jha wins (over world No. 9). TeamUSA equalizes the game at 1-1.

Next up is Zhou Xin taking on Anton Kallberg. There are no easy matches as Kallberg (world number 50) is paired with Karllson (world number 26) and Falck (world number 9). But if the scores remain tight, all the pressure should be on the highly favored Swedish team. Kallberg jumped out to an early lead, but Zhou quickly reeled it in to make it 3-3. Cautious play by Kallberg, unforced errors by Zhou and a solid series of lobs on one run saw Kallberg go up 7-3 and then 8-4. Kallberg wins the opening game 11-7. Game 2 got off to a sloppy start than the first game, with both players missing service returns (four misses in the first six runs) – but the rallies were strong as their nerves settled with Zhou leading 6-4 after two great rallies. From then on, however, Kallberg was great: he scored six times in a row to lead 10-6, then went on to win 11-8. 2-0 Sweden. Kallberg came out aggressively in the third game, played a forehand winner wide from Zhou’s forehand, then narrowly missed a forehand to Zhou’s backhand, then attempted a third attack – which Zhou countered. After the flurry of aggressive runs (by Kallberg), Zhou was leading 4-1. Kallberg then varied the pace of his points, sometimes slower and more cautious and sometimes very aggressive (usually down to Zhou’s backhand). The two again played very evenly through the first half of the game, 5-5 and then 6-6. An off-speed forehand loop through the middle and an aggressive backhand gave Zhou an 8-6 lead. Kallberg fought back with two strong serves that gave Zhou problems and solid attacks. 8-8. Kallberg played two forehand winners in consecutive points to take a 10-8 lead, then closed the game with a deep crosscourt backhand. Sweden is up 2-1.

Next up is Kanak Jha again – this time facing Kristian Karlsson. Karlsson is a classic European player who is left-handed. He is the number 2 player (behind Timo Boll) in the Borussia Dusseldorf Team that won the German league and the European Championship this year. Game 1 started quickly with long rallies and big swings. 1-1, then 2-2, then 3-3. Jha took the lead 5-3 after consecutive winners – one a crosscourt backhand and the other a crosscourt forehand. Karlsson continued to pick up the pace, attacking whenever he could and a reaction block through his backhand crosscourt made it 6-6. Jha played a slow and careful point, then placed the ball in both corners, but a slight point from the net made sure his final shot was just long (7-7). A nice forehand opening from under the table inside out to the right corner gave Jha the advantage, but an unforced foul on a high ball gave him right back (8-8). Karlsson was too aggressive at the end of a long rally and missed a forehand. The next point was the same, with Jha cautious and Karlsson missing (10-8). Karlsson gave his all for the next forehand attack and it produced a winner – and the two exchanged aggressive balls across the table with Jha missing a backhand (10-10). Karlsson again overpowered with his forehand and took an 11-10 lead. And a blistering rally ended when Jha’s backhand fell into the net. Karlsson at 1-0.

Karlsson starts a match aggressively again – he misses a center backhand to lose the first point, then hits a cross-court forehand to win the next point. Jha misses the next forehand – then misplays a serve to set up a Karlsson smash. 3-1 Karlsson leads. Karlsson continues to attack – and his shots keep landing as he extends his lead to 5-1, then 6-2, then 7-3, then 9-3. The second game goes to an ever-urgent Karlsson 11-5. Jha came out in the third game trying to match Karlsson’s intensity. Jha seemed to intend to play very carefully, but with a two-game lead, Karlsson was able to wave goodbye and make some great shots. With Karlsson at 4-2, Jha called timeout. After the break, Jha pulled a backhand wide and then Karlsson tried to do too much with a forehand under the table. Karlsson leads 6-4 and still swings away as they trade points as Karlsson dictates the pace. 7-5, then 8-6, then 10-6. Karlsson seals the victory for Sweden 11-6.

There are no easy matches in the team event in the Olympics. Sweden were favorites in every game, and while the team was disappointing, Kanak’s win over World No. 9 (even coupled with the loss of World No. 26) a good day. Team USA continues to improve – they can now turn their attention to the World Championships in Houston in November.

The US Women’s Team fell in Chinese Taipei yesterday. Lily Zhang and Liu Juan fell just short in their opening doubles, losing 3-2 (after leading 2-1 before losing the last two games 10-12 and 8-11). Huijing Wang then fell 3-0 to Cheng I-Ching (World No. 8) and Juan Liu then fell 3-1 to Chen Szu Yu (the same player who eliminated Lily Zhang. The Americans had their chances, but Taipei is a strong team with deep talent The result is not unexpected.

The mixed doubles finished first and a few days ago the titles in the singles (men and women) were awarded. So far, the number of medals is 2 gold medals for China, 1 gold for Japan, all three silver medals for China and bronze medals for Germany (men’s singles), Japan (women’s singles) and Taipei (mixed doubles). Total medals: 5 for China, 2 for Japan, 1 for German and 1 for Taipei.

