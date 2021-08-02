Interview with Top UCF Football Recruit Leyton Nelson

What year did you first start working for your team?

“Halfway through my second year. I started in the Oak Ridge game.”

What did you do to transform your body from 240 pounds to 285 pounds?

“Like that whole sophomore year, I was in the weight room twice during the school day. I had two bouts to train. And I ate a lot. Stay hydrated, exercise, go to the field to give it 100%. With agility I was trying to be a different type of offensive lineman, not the big slow lineman I need to balance in space.

Your team runs a staggered violation. Is that why you trained the way you did because of the offense you ran?

“Well, let’s go to the spread. Last year was wide zone. Basically it’s the same idea, just step outside and try to slap them on the shoulder. Wide zone is more of a bucket step and then you continue with your other step. I think that’s more of a useful zone step to be honest.

“As an offensive line, it works well as a team because we all know each other. We’ve all been playing together since we were about eight (years old). At Boone, we all know each other quite well. We work as a team, not just individual athletes We get a lot done, faster and more efficiently.

What do you have to do to be better than last year?

“I just think mentally our players just have to be in the game. We’ve been working so hard on that since last year. Just like in the weight room, the younger kids, we pushed them. Seeing all the young kids commit 100% “They pushed themselves to the limit, especially in the heat here. It’s good to see Boone going to be a pretty good team in the coming years.”