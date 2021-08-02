How Serena Williams Inspired Charleston 125 Champion Lepchenko To Win Her Biggest Title

At 35 years old, Varvara Lepchenko shows that she has a lot more to give. The No. 4 LTP Women’s Open captured the biggest title of her two-decade career with a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory over Jamie Loeb in an all-American final at the inaugural WTA 125 event. after a breakdown in the deciding set.

Afterwards, Lepchenko shared how she has rejuvenated her career from the brink of retirement thanks to new coach Pere Riba and an inspiring session with Serena Williams.

“I was married and just before Covid I got divorced,” Lepchenko said. “Before Covid and my divorce, I thought about retiring, starting a family, starting a new life. But when that didn’t happen, tennis was the only thing that kept me alive. Tennis was the only thing that kept me happy “So I started playing again and discovered a new passion and how much this game has given me. No matter what happens outside of tennis, I will always have that passion and that game. That’s where everything started as a little girl, since I was six years old. And no one can take that away from me.”

Following the Covid shutdown, Lepchenko also resumed her partnership with former ATP World No.65 Riba, whom she had worked with two years earlier before settlement differences ended their partnership. This time Riba was willing to move to the US.

“We speak the same language and I trust him,” Lepchenko said. “He understands my feelings and my game. I think we are similar in terms of game style too. I always thought the key to my victory was the player himself. But what I’ve discovered lately is that yes, you have to To be a person, you have to know your strengths and weaknesses, you have to recognize these things yourself. But it’s a huge difference when you have someone who can bring so much into your game, and luckily I was able to find that coach.”

After Lepchenko and Riba moved to Florida, she got a call from another old friend.

“Serena invited me to practice with her and we started hitting,” Lepchenko said. “She gave me some confidence, I’d say. She’s a good friend and she encouraged me to keep going. Just seeing that I could hit her and see her play on the big stages when she’s older than me – that inspired me too, to keep going and keep dreaming big.”

Lepchenko played her first professional game in 2000 and made her WTA debut a year later in the main draw in Tashkent, losing to Wynne Prakusya in the first round. She reached the top of the world ranking 19 in October 2012, finishing second to Karolina Pliskova in Seoul 2014, the only WTA final in her career to date.

But at the time, Lepchenko’s biggest trophies were a trio of ITF W75/W80 titles – College Park 2006, Phoenix 2010 and Macon 2018. Now ranked world No. 152, she hasn’t been in the Top 100 since July 2018.

This year, Lepchenko’s form has been ticked up with Riba by her side. She qualified for Roland Garros in June and upset Zhang Shuai in the first round for her first Grand Slam main draw since Wimbledon 2017. But then she was dealt a blow when Riba tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to cope with her.

2021 LTP Women’s Open Champion Varvara Lepchenko. Photo by LTP

This week in Charleston was the first that Riba was allowed to accompany Lepchenko again. The effect was evident as she stormed into the final without dropping a set, beating Carol Zhao, Tori Kinard and Hanna Chang before upset Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-final.

The title match was to be a more grueling affair. Clocking in at two hours 59 minutes, it was Lepchenko’s second marathon of around three hours in as many weeks – just 12 days earlier she had beaten Marina Melnikova 4-6, 7-6(4) and 6-3 in three hours and eight minutes into the first round of Gdynia.

Against World No. 229 Loeb, who played the biggest final of her career to date, chose Lepchenko to take down her more aggressive opponent for much of the match. This paid off in the first set, which Lepchenko eventually sealed in a tiebreak despite failing to serve twice, but seemed to backfire when Loeb struck back to take the second set and take a 3-1 lead in the decider. .

Jamie Loeb at the 2021 LTP Women’s Open. Photo by LTP

University of North Carolina alumna Loeb, 26, had dropped just one set en route to the final, beating Katrina Scott 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round. The 2015 NCAA singles champion impressed with her willingness to change direction and go for down-the-line winners, a tactic where she dominated the middle passage of the game. But Loeb was hampered by 10 double faults and a 48% first serve rate compared to Lepchenko’s 72%.

With her back against the wall, Lepchenko also ramped up her aggression to turn the third set. She would go on to win five of the last six matches thanks to a significantly more daring shot selection in the final stretch, with her heavy forehand dealing special damage to get through a crucial five-two hold for 4-3 and her dropshot proof key while holding her made way to 5-4.

In the final game, Loeb’s mistakes would let her down and concede the break, with a netted forehand sealing victory over Lepchenko’s second championship point. Nevertheless, it was a breakthrough week for Loeb, who scored straight-set victories over Whitney Osuigwe, Liang En-Shuo and Kateryna Bondarenko to make her first WTA 125 final.

Katrina Scott at the 2021 LTP Women’s Open. Photo by LTP

Other notable performances included Scott’s stunning 6-0, 6-3 upset of No. 1 seed Madison Brengle in the first round. It was a first Top 100 win for the 17-year-old World No.384, who previously caused a furore by reaching the second round of the 2020 US Open and extending Amanda Anisimova to three sets there.

The tournament also saw the return to action of former world No. 46 world champion Tatyana Maria after her second maternity leave. The German gave birth to daughter Cecilia, a sister of Charlotte, in April. Maria, 33, lost 6-2, 6-4 to Han Na-Lae in the first round.

Another mum of two, Bondarenko, got back on track with a semi-final. The Ukrainian upset Maddison Inglis 6-3, 6-2 in the second round and defeated Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals, marking the first time she has taken three consecutive wins at every level since Eastbourne. . 2018.

The doubles title was won by unseeded Liang and Rebecca Marino, who triumphed 5-7, 7-5, [10-7] over No.1 seeds Erin Routliffe and Aldila Sutjiadi in the final. It was the first time the Chinese Taipei-Canadian pair played together, and the biggest doubles title for both. Liang, 20, also reached the quarterfinals of singles before falling to Loeb, while Marino, 30, lost to Davis in the second round.

2021 LTP Women’s Open Doubles Champion Rebecca Marino and Liang En-Shuo. Photo by LTP

Interview by Patrick Hieber, LTP