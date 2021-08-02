Sports
India’s reel ‘Chak De!’ moment becomes real: SRK asks women’s hockey team to ‘bring some gold’
Returning to his role of tough and dedicated hockey coach in the critically acclaimed sports drama ”Chak De! India,” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday encouraged the Indian women’s hockey team, which made their first participation in the Olympic semifinals, to take home a gold medal. Shah Rukh played Kabir Khan in the 2007 Shimit Amin directing film in which his character led the Indian women’s hockey team to their victory against Australia in the World Cup.
Coincidentally, the win on the reel was written in real life today after the team, led by Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Rani Rampal, made history by advancing to the first-ever semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics after three-time champions Australia. having been defeated by a lone target.
After the win, Marijne apologized in a tweet to his family for postponing his travel plans and joked “Sorry family. I’ll be back later. (sic)” To which Shah Rukh, true to his witty personality, replied that taking a gold medal with them on their return would be a suitable present for him on Dhanteras, which happens to fall on the actor’s 56th birthday this year.
Rooster rooster no problem. Just bring some gold on the way back. For a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on November 2nd. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan,” the Bollywood star wrote.
On Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali, people buy utensils and jewelry to bring good luck.
Marijne expressed his gratitude to the actor in a cheeky tweet.
“Thank you for all the support and love. We’re going to display everything. From: The Real Coach,” he captioned a photo with the team after winning the match.
After the win, hashtags of ‘Kabir Khan’ and ‘Chak De! India’ started trending on the microblogging site Twitter.
Other Bollywood personalities like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Taapse Pannu also celebrated the historic achievement and congratulated the team on social media.
Describing the win as a ”Chak! The” moment, Pannu said the victory was humiliating.
Our chakk de moment never felt so real! Our girls beat the Aussies 1-0 and stormed into the semi-finals! Go for it @imranirampal, your girls have our hearts,” Pannu wrote, tagging Rampal.
Sharma took to Instagram and wrote that the women’s hockey team had made the whole country proud.
India is creating history again!! Congratulations to the women’s hockey team on qualifying for the semi-finals! Super proud,” the actor-producer wrote.
A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals after a 49-year hiatus, the world’s No. 1 was ranked. 9 women’s side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance against world No. 2 Australia in an intense quarter-finals. In another post, Sharma, 33, praised the men’s team and said it was a “glorious” moment for India.
”Incredible performance! Congratulations on qualifying for the semi-finals. What a glorious moment for our country! Men’s and women’s hockey teams are in the semi-finals!” Kapoor shared the news of the win on Instagram, writing: “What a proud moment for us! Both of our hockey teams are through to the semi-finals! Let’s go to Team India. We are so proud.” Actor Randeep Hooda said it was surreal to witness the game that took the thrill of the movie ”Chak De! India”.
‘What a match. Super Defending. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia. History created by the Indian Womens #hockeyindia first semifinal as always,” Hooda tweeted. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani also praised the women’s hockey team for the win.
”Yes, we are in the semi-finals! Indian women’s hockey team, what a win! #ChakDeIndia #IndianHockey,” actor Neha Dhupia wrote. The Indian side will face Argentina in the semifinals on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1676413-indias-reel-chak-de-moment-turns-real-srk-asks-womens-hockey-team-to-bring-some-gold
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
