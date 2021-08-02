Local table tennis winter leagues kick off with fiery clashes | Goulburn Post





sports, local sports, Two rounds of the A-Class Winter Teams Competition have been played at the John Lees Centre. Rod Blake’s Eels and Mark Soley’s 88’s lead the pack with six points, followed by Michael Turner’s Rabbitohs at four, Tony Lee’s Bulldogs at three, Richie Jiang’s Eagles and Jack Gray’s Rhinos are both at two and Chintan Trivedi’s Panthers follow the field at one. In the first round, the Rabbitohs defeated the Eagles 6-5, with Sam Dunn coming from behind and beating Nicola Fraser in four sets. Richie Jiang also scored an entertaining four-set win over James Turner. The Eels defeated the Panthers 7-4, with Robert McIntosh scoring a well-deserved five-set win over both Rod Blake and Lachlan Bill. In the final game, the 88s dominated the Rhinos 9-2. Bagas Ariza starred in this encounter, taking out his three singles over Jack Gray, John Lees and Chising Chung. In the second round, the Eels continued to beat the Eagles in their winning manner 6-5. Two five-setters went to Lachlan Bill, 11-9 in the fifth off Simon Jiang, and Jiang later in the evening defeated Gerard Gray 13-11 in the final set. The 88’s tied the Rabbitohs 7-4 while James Turner slumped Bagas Ariza’s scalp 12-10 in the fifth. Turner lost in the final rubber of the evening to 88’s captain Mark Soley in five sets. The Bulldogs stopped the Rhinos 7-4. This match witnessed the return of Tony Lee, who managed to win his three singles in style. Another good effort came from John Lees, who defeated Robert McIntosh in four sets. McIntosh defeated Jack Gray in five tough sets. In the first round of the B-Class match, the Pies defeated the Doggies 7-4, with Nicola Fraser beating husband Phil 15-13 in the fifth set. The Sharks stopped the Dockers, also by a 7-4 margin. Bruce McGuirk and Wayne King both had five sets wins over Dave Perkins. Perkins then got one back when he took out Dave Plumb, also in five. The Jet Setters drove out the Demons 6-5. In the best match Elisa Chung defeated Peter Trama in five sets. All games in the second round ended with a margin of 6-5. The Doggies defeated the Dragons while John Gray defeated Dave Plumb 11-9 in the fifth. The Demons devoured the Pies with Siobhan Scott beating Dave Manning in five hard-fought sets. John Green also defeated Joanne Dungey in five sets. Jet Setters scored the Sharks with four five-setters. These went to Wayne King over Elisa Chung, Bob Philipson over Nicola Fraser, Tony McWhirter over Bruce McGuirk and Nicola Fraser over McWhirter 15-13 in the fifth and final set. The annual meeting will be held on Wednesday 11 August at 6:00 PM. All club members are urgently requested to be present with play in the B-class teams competition that starts after the close of the AGM. Practice evenings are held every Thursday and Friday evening at 7 p.m. All are welcome. These are held at the John Lees Table Tennis Center on Sportsway off Finlay Road. Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Stay up to date with all the local news: sign up here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/e16c1f02-cfc6-4324-ac98-d89ac4870432.jpg/r6_0_2494_1406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

