Canton Welcomes Two of NFL’s Most Legendary Franchises, Dedicated Fanbases





CANTON After more than a year of cancellations, postponements and setbacks, it is probably fitting that the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, two of the most legendary and iconic franchises in NFL football, will take to the field on Thursday this year Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Perhaps no two teams embody American sports culture more than the Steelers, who play for the lunch bucket supermen who helped build America, and the Cowboys, the unique symbol of American independence. The two teams met a total of 33 times, with the Cowboys leading 17-16. Pro Football Hall of Fame:Looking for insider tips on the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival? Here you go Pro Football Hall of Fame:Double function! Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Expects Large Crowds While fandom in NFL football is passionate and deep, those devoted to the Steelers and Cowboys are a very different breed. Hordes for both teams will envelop Canton in a tidal wave of black and gold and blue and silver. For Steelers Nation, it’s about 90 minutes to Canton, a journey that’s a joy to take when Steeler is inducted into the Hall of Fame, as is the case this year for former coach Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell, and when the Steelers go to the field in the Hall of Fame Game, which last took place in 2015 when Jerome Bettis was captured. No distance is too far for Cowboys fans. They filled the city when team owner Jerry Jones was anchored in 2006. Need a hotel room? Good luck If you don’t have a place to stay yet, you’re out of luck. There’s no room in the inns, said Tonja Marshall, executive vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Canton. All of Stark County’s hotel space is reserved for the festival, Marshall said. “We are happy to report that there is no availability,” she said. “There are a handful of rooms in Alliance, but they don’t last.” Visit Canton works with other tourist offices in neighboring towns where there may be some openings. “But we’re all over it,” she said with a smile. Just north, the situation is the same, said James E. Mahon II, vice president of marketing and brand management for the Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau. “All of our properties in Summit County are completely sold out,” he said. “We’re working with the Hall of Fame well in advance.” Mahon said festival-goers are booking rooms as far as the Cleveland suburbs. In the past, some reservations were for the professional golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, which coincided with the Hall of Fame Festival or the All-American Soap Box Derby. But this year, Mahon said, it’s all festival-driven. He said this year’s combined anchoring for the 2020 and 2021 lessons is also a factor in attracting so many people. No need for first names when talking about star Steelers and Cowboys The storied history of Pittsburgh and Dallas is such that they have produced players and coaches who have become such legends of the game, no first names are needed: Staubach, Lambert, Irving, Bettis, Bradshaw, Swann, Hayes, Noll, Green, Aikman , Ham , Dorsett, Polamalu, Rothlisberger, Lilly, Brandtand Landry. Both teams own Super Bowl rings, the six from Pittsburgh and the five from Dallas. Both have a long list of Pro Football Hall of Famers, with 19 enshrinees from Dallas and 32 from Pittsburgh. Together they make up 15% of the Hall’s 346 anchorages. The Seattle Seahawks may have invented “The 12th Man,” but their famously loud fanbase is just the latest version of what can be heard along Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers on a Sunday afternoon. Any team that can enter HeinzField, a place of perpetual sell-out and blinding blizzards of yellow Terrible Towels, and walk out with a win, deserves it. Like the city they play for, the Steelers embody resilience, stamina and the ability to attract talent, leading to reinvention. Today, a city that once had so many steel mills it was known as “Hell with the lid off” has become a modern magnet for technology, healthcare, and scientific research. The Steelers dynasty was spawned by Arthur Rooney Sr., the cigar-chewing visionary who founded the Steelers. He entered the NFL in 1933 as the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates football team. In 1938, when the average American was earning $1,700 a year, Rooney shocked the league by offering All-American University of Colorado halfback Byron “Whizzer” White an astronomical annual contract of $15,800. White, who played a season for Pittsburgh before moving to Detroit, later became an associate judge on the Supreme Court. The team was renamed Steelers in 1942. The post-war years saw financial difficulties and questionable decisions, including the waiving of quarterback Johnny Unitas and trading a first-round draft pick that the Chicago Bears used to draft Dick Butkus, but Rooney continued to show leadership. In 1951, he was the only team owner to vote against admitting the New York Yanks south due to concerns about Jim Crow. In 2003, the Rooneys were credited with the adoption of the “Rooney Rule,” which requires NFL teams to include minority inhead coaching candidate interviews. After years of battling against much stronger teams like the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Colts, the Steelers found their way with their roster of Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1970, leading to an unprecedented success that continues to this day. Arthur Rooney Sr. was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1964. Son Dan, who succeeded his father as team president, was inducted in 2000. In 1999, the Sporting News named Rooney Sr. one of the “100 Most Powerful Sports Figures of the 20th Century.” America’s team In the 1970s, it was hard to argue with the Dallas Cowboys’ boast that they were “America’s Team.” Even the cheerleaders were celebrities, spawn posters, made-for-TV movies, and barbie dolls. Born in 1960, the Cowboys were the NFL’s first expansion team. Representing a city built on oil, cattle and swagger, the love affair was immediate. The Cowboys supplanted the Washington Redskins as the South’s favorite team. With a roster that included quarterback Don Meredith, Bob Hayes and Mel Renfro, the new team played in the Cotton Bowl, which they shared with the Dallas Texans (later the Kansas City Chiefs). After a 0-11 first season, their first franchise won in 1961, when they defeated the Steelers. But ClintMurchison Jr., the team majority owner, had the three men who would lay the foundation for their success: Future Hall of Famers Tex Schramm as general manager; Gil Brandt as Director of Players Staff; and head coach Tom Landry, who went on to win 270 games. . It took more than five seasons for the Cowboys to gain a foothold, but starting in 1966, they won twenty consecutive seasons, including five Super Bowl titles. Landry, whose personal and coaching style can best be described as stoic, was nevertheless idolized by the Cowboys stalwarts. He won two Super Bowls and was the perfect bookend for quarterback Roger Staubach, a Naval Academy graduate who played 11 seasons and led the team to five Super Bowl appearances. In 1971, the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl and Murchison completed the new 65,000-seat Texas Stadium in suburban Irving, where Bob Lilly, Randy White, Mel Renfro, Troy Aikman, Emmett Smith and Tony Dorsett would help create the glamorous and winning image. For much of the 1980s, the Cowboys remained popular with fans, but the teams suffered the first of two losing seasons in the mid-1980s. In 1984, Murchison sold the Cowboys to HR Bright, who sold them on in 1989 to Jerry Jones, an abrash, self-made billionaire, for $150 million. Jerry’s World Jones started with abang. A day after buying the team, he stunned Cowboys Nation by firing Landry and replacing him with former University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson and quarterback Troy Aikman led the Cowboys to two straight Super Bowl wins. He was succeeded by former University of Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer, who led the team to their fifth Super Bowl win in 1996, where they defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, the first-ever played in Arizona. In 2009, Jones christened AT&T Stadium, a new $1.15 billion venue in Arlington, Texas that can accommodate more than 80,000 fans with a seating capacity of 105,000. wall mosaics, granite floors and 342 luxury suites. It set a Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest high-definition screen at the time. In 2015, Forbes magazine named the Cowboys the world’s most valuable sports franchise, valued at $4 billion. Despite controversy and debate over player staffing, coaching and even Jones himself, the Cowboys draw our attention because they are bigger than life. Always capable of greatness, they are always the team to watch. Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or [email protected] On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

