Sports
Our sports stars are like caged animals, watching cricket is like going to a zoo, Steve Harmison vape
Steve Harmison, after Ben Stokes’ decision to take a break, is furious and has stated that English sports stars are like caged animals and likened watching cricket to going to a zoo. Harmison also fought for The Ashes’ postponement, calling for flexibility in scheduling cricket events.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket events have been reduced to hosting in bio-bubble safe venues, meaning players were not allowed to venture outside the venue at any time. While it has certainly contributed to the return of cricket, the amount of international cricket with the varied bubbles has certainly left the players in a depleted state over the past year.
While several cricketers have taken a break in the past due to the pressure to be in a bubble, England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently stated that he would retire from the sport indefinitely. Since then, several cricketers, former and current, have supported the all-rounder and all other cricketers in a similar state.
Former England pacesetter Steve Harmison has likened England’s sports stars to caged animals and has maintained that watching cricket in the present day is like going to a zoo.
Now watching cricket is like going to the zoo. Our sports stars are like caged animals. They are let out to eat and entertain. And that’s not healthy. I can understand why the West Indies and Pakistan came here last summer. But the longer the bubble lives, the more difficult it has become, Harmison told The Daily Mail.
I thought I could never be more proud of Ben Stokes, but he’s gone above and beyond. I think the poor boy is still grieving for his father. Knowing Ged like me, he was a rock for Ben. Don’t underestimate what his loss has done, he added.
In addition, Harmison also stated that it was Ben Stokes’ breaking point and added that the return of the all-rounder would now be of secondary importance.
Everyone has their breaking point and Ben has found his. I hope and pray that he is well. But whether he will return to the field is of secondary importance at the moment. If he never plays cricket again, he’s had a great career.
Incidentally, pressure on The Ashes has increased in recent days, with reports suggesting the England players would have to travel without their families. Harmison believed that if the Olympics could be postponed by a year, the Ashes could also be postponed.
The biggest sporting event in the world is the Olympic Games. If that can be set back 12 months, why not the Ashes? You have to be flexible in the Covid world.
It’s a waste of time for England to send a half-baked team to Australia. Test cricket is already hanging by a thread. Would that finish it? Let’s not make any compromises.
