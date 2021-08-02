Football or powerball? Customize a move from Bears to Arlington Heights

The Chicago Bears have once again suggested the idea of ​​moving to Arlington Heights. The club has made an offer, in competition with several others, for Arlington International Racecourse, a once premier venue whose business is withering and the owner wants to leave.

We’ve seen this movie before with Chicago sports teams, including when the Bears talked about Arlington Heights in the 1970s and Mayor Richard J. Daley famously, but probably unfounded, said they’d never call themselves the Chicago Bears if they continued. . The Cubs and White Sox also played suburbs, and they stayed put, too. Will that happen again?

It’s still very early in a process of negotiation, roaring and head forgery, but three questions come to mind.

Are the bears serious?

The tentative answer is that they are, until they no longer exist. With Soldier Field in need of improvements to keep up with the rest of the league, as the Sun-Times’ Mark Potash explained, the Bears have incentives to consider a fresh start on the track.

Spanning 326 acres, slightly more than Six Flags Great America, the site is in the middle of a rich suburban market where the team has a significant fan base. It could provide all the necessary parking, and there is even a Metra stop.

Industry adviser Marc Ganis, president of Sportscorp, said based on conversations he had with the NFL, he believes the Bears are serious. Ganis, who said he has no role in this case, said the Bears don’t have to buy such a large plot. They can participate as tenants or as part of a group that the seller, Churchill Downs, is putting together to develop the property.

Can the Bears anchor a major commercial development?

When considering such a spacious venue, the Bears and the NFL may have other recent stadium deals in mind. Some have proposed a suburban baseball stadium built for the Atlanta Braves and surrounded by development as a template. But there is a flaw in the logic. Major League Baseball teams bring in paying customers 81 dates a year. The Bears are playing about 10 dates, maybe a few more with playoffs we can dream of, right?

Allen Sanderson, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who has researched sports stadiums, has a maxim: there are two things you should never put on a valuable piece of land: a cemetery and a football stadium. They are closed all the time.

His opinion reflects a consensus among economists that sports teams are not worth subsidizing because they don’t do much for a local economy. It has to do with discretionary spending. The amount spent on tickets and concessions supports local jobs but would otherwise be spent on shops, restaurants, theaters, you name it.

Michael Leeds, an economics professor at Temple University, researched Chicago’s big five franchises Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, White Sox, Cubs and told public radio station KPCC in 2015 that they could all leave the city and the economy would be less than 1%. would cost.

Sanderson said he believes the Cubs are the only team here with a measurable fiscal impact because they attract visitors from outside the Chicago area. He has another maxim: When stadium promoters estimate their economic benefits, move the decimal point one place to the left to get a more accurate picture.

A major commercial development in Arlington Heights needs more than the Bears as a trigger. Something broader will work there whether or not the bears are part of it, Ganis said.

Arlington Heights officials have laid down ground rules for what is being built. The village approved a zoning plan for the track in June that prohibits uses it deems undesirable, such as car washes, adult businesses or warehouses.

Charles Witherington-Perkins, the villages’ planning director, said the town needed to close the loopholes and discourage patchy development. A stadium is allowed. Ganis said high-end retail could work there, even in the Amazon era. Think of it as Oak Brook plus football, he said.

Do the bears have influence?

Politically, yes, but it is more than offset by money. A Chicago mayor doesn’t want to wear the jersey for a team move. Maybe not a governor either. But there are reasons the Bears have a generous lease under the government that can tap into a go-to source of income, hotel taxes, for upgrades. The Illinois Sports Facilities Authority still uses the hotel tax to pay off debts from the 2003 Soldier Field renovation.

A hotel tax wouldn’t amount to much in Arlington Heights. Witherington-Perkins said the village has not authorized a funding district for circuit tax increases, a common way to cover infrastructure improvements.

The cost of recent NFL stadiums has started at about $1 billion and has gone much higher.

Search for the bears to stay at Soldier Field and work out the expensive details of the renovation. The city can open with this bargaining trick: you get a retractable roof when you start beating Green Bay.