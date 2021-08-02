Bonzi triumphs at El Espinar Challenger





EL ESPINAR / SEGOVIA, August 1, 2021 Benjamin Bonzi captured his third ATP Challenger career title through the 30th edition of the Castile and León Villa de El Espinar opened.The number 2 seed from France fought past the first finalist Tim van Rijthoven The Netherlands 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s 66.640 hard court championship match. Under sunny conditions in Segovia province, Bonzi showed combativeness as he came back from 1-6 in the opening set tiebreak. However, it was Van Rijthoven who won the first break of the match in the fourth game of the second set after some great returns and two fantastic one-handed backhand passing shots. In the end, 25-year-old Bonzi was the more experienced player, who was wide awake at the decisive moment of the third set. The number 111 in the world converted his first match point into a victory after two hours and 19 minutes. Benjamin Bonzi takes his third ATP Challenger 🏆 of the season by winning the final @Tennis_Espina in Segovia against Tim van Rijthoven in three sets.#ATPChallengerTour #segovia pic.twitter.com/0ohSGE0Pmu TennisTourTalk (@TennisTourTalk) August 1, 2021 “The most important thing was to stay focused on every point because he played so well and served great. I had to save five set points in the first set and I’m so happy with this win today.” Bonzi told Tennis TourTalk. After his triumphs in Potchefstroom, South Africa and Ostrava, Czech Republic earlier this season, Bonzi will crack the Top 100 for the first time. “This is a great achievement”, he said. “This is one of the most important goals of the year, but I don’t want to stop there. I will try to move on and we will see in the future.” Bonzi collected 9,200 in prize money and 90 ATP ranking points at Spain’s longest-running ATP Challenger event. Next up for the Nmes native are the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati. “I hope to go in there and then of course the US Open,” said Bonzi. Van Rijthoven in the elevator Van Rijthoven, who won the doubles title together with his compatriot Igor Sijsling last week during the Open Ciudad de Pozoblanco, was also able to pick up some positive points from his two weeks in Spain. He earned 5,400 in prize money and 55 ATP Rankings points. “I took some points and played a lot of games, which is very important for confidence.” said the 24-year-old Dutchman, who had a number of injuries in recent years and even had to undergo three operations. “Physically I’m okay now. My goal is to qualify for the Grand Slams. After this week I’m at number 260. So it’s doable. Let’s go to the Australian Open next year.” Van Rijthoven, coached by former world double 1 champion Paul Haarhuis, will play the next match in the Czech Republic in Liberec and Prague.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennis-tourtalk.com/77510/bonzi-triumphs-at-el-espinar-challenger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos