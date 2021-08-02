Sports
Indian Women’s Hockey Team Makes History at Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Preity Zinta Say ‘Chak De’
Several Bollywood stars competed to wish the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams for reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While the women’s team defeated Australia on Monday to take the spot for the first time in Olympic history, the men’s team defeated Great Britain at the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.
Shah Rukh Khan, who played the popular role of Kabir Khan in the Bollywood hit film Chak De India, wished Team India in all his humor on Twitter. He wrote: “Cock rooster no problem. Just bring some gold on the way back. For a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on November 2nd. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”
Others who took to their social media and wrote posts for the real champions included actors Preity Zinta, Kapil Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and others left heartfelt messages for Team India on social media. Chak The India actor Sagarika Ghatge also wished the team.
Randeep Hooda tweeted: “What a match.. Super Defensive.. Real Imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Womens #hockeyindia first semifinal as ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020.”
Preity Zinta wrote: “Congratulations to the women and men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semi-finals. So excited and extremely proud of both our women’s and men’s teams. We wish them all the best and hope that history is made in Blue #Olympics2020 #JaiHind. #GoForGold #Tokyo2020.”
Here’s how the B-city stars celebrated India’s big win at the Olympics.
Goosebumps and tears.
–
The Indian men’s hockey team will face world champions Belgium on Tuesday for a place in the final, hoping to win its first medal since the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. On the other hand, the women’s team will face Argentina on Wednesday.
