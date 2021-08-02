HK women book place in table tennis semifinal





Now representing the SAR’s next Olympic medal hope, the women’s table tennis team from Hong Kong is rebounding from a lost match to beat Romania 3-1 for a place in the semi-finals. Strong and consistent play from Hong Kong’s top singles player Doo Hoi-kem, who secured two of the wins, proved to be the difference. Team Hong Kong had a difficult start. In the opening doubles match, Winnie Soo and Lee Ho-ching had three match points against Romanian paddlers Elizabeta Samara and Daniela Dodean in the fifth and deciding game, but were unable to capitalize and lost. The scores were 5-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-13. Then it was time for Doo to take over. Ranked 15th in the world, she used her serve and backhand to control the pace and won both singles in straight games. Doo first defeated Romania’s top player, the 27th Bernadette Szocs, to win 11-5, 11-5 and 11-6. Hong Kong took a 2-1 overall lead after Lee beat Samara in her singles in three consecutive matches. Doo then returned to the table to face Dodean. The Hong Kong star sealed the SAR’s 3-1 victory by winning in straight games, 11-3, 11-2 and 14-12. Doo said afterwards that she felt she had adapted well from playing under pressure, and said she had learned from losing in the mixed doubles quarter-finals earlier in Tokyo. “I said to myself: this is just an ordinary game, forget the Olympics and that we are trying to get to the semi-finals. I think we did well to adapt mentally. We were calm,” she said. the reporters as she held back her tears. “It doesn’t matter who we play against, we will do our best to fight because reaching the semi-finals is not an easy task,” said Soo. Hong Kong then faces Chinese Taipei or host Japan. The semi-final will be played at 6:30 PM Hong Kong time on Tuesday. Hong Kong has so far won one gold and two silver medals in Tokyo for its best ever Olympic show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.rthk.hk/rthk/en/component/k2/1603838-20210802.htm%3FspTabChangeable%3D0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos