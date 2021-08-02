Tokyo Olympics: India’s Women’s Hockey Team, Captain Rani Rampal’s Journey to the Top







The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday by reaching the semi-finals at the Olympic Games for the first time. India stunned World No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Games to enter the final four stages, where they will face Argentina. At the helm of the team’s historic achievement was Rani Rampal, India’s talisman leader. The Indian superstar has a whole list of firsts to her name. From the youngest player on the national team for the 2010 World Cup at the age of 15 to the very first hockey player in the world to win the prestigious ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award, Rani Rampal has done it all. And now she will lead India’s lead to a first-ever medal in women’s hockey at the Olympics. From “barely 2 meals a day” to making history in Tokyo, it was quite a journey for the hockey queen of India. Rani Rampal shared her inspiring story on the ‘Humans of Bombay’ Instagram page, describing the hardships she faced. “I wanted to escape my life; from the electricity shortages to the mosquitoes buzzing in our ears, from barely 2 meals to seeing our house flooded. There was only so much my parents could do – Dad was a truck driver and Maa was a maid,” said Rani Rampal. Because her father couldn’t afford a new hockey stick, Rani Rampal said she started practicing with a broken stick and eventually convinced the coach to give her training. “There was a hockey academy nearby so I would watch the players for hours – I really wanted to play. Dad was making Rs.80 a day and couldn’t afford to buy me a stick. Every day I asked the coach to teach me. He would turn me down if he said, “You’re not strong enough to get through a practice session.” “So I started practicing with a broken hockey stick – I used to run around in a salwar kameez. But I was determined; maine bahut mushkil se convince kiya coach ko!” Then there were other roadblocks. Her parents didn’t want her to wear a skirt and play. After pleading with them, her family finally relented. “My family said, ‘Hum tumhe skirt pehen kar khelne nahi denge.’ I would beg, “Please do mujhe jaane. If I fail, I’ll do what you want.” My family gave in. Training was going to start early, we didn’t have a clock, so Mom looked up at the sky to see if it was time to wake me up. “At the academy it was mandatory for every player to bring 500 ml of milk. My family could only afford 200 ml of milk, so I mixed the milk with water and drank it. My coach supported me; he bought me hockey kits and shoes. He even took care of my nutritional needs. I wouldn’t miss a single day of training,” said Rani Rampal. promoted “And in 2017 I fulfilled my promise to my family and bought a house. We cried and held each other tight. And I’m not done yet; this year I’m determined to pay them back and coach them with something they always dreamed of – a gold medal from Tokyo.” Rani’s dream is within reach. India is one win away from securing a medal. The first hurdle will be overcoming an Argentine side that Germany got rid of without much fuss. Win that match and the gold will be within reach. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/olympics-2020/tokyo-olympics-india-womens-hockey-team-captain-rani-rampals-journey-to-the-top-2500616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

