WAB CLUB FEATURE: My Table Tennis Club Markham





(by Steve Hopkins) My Table Tennis Club (MyTTC) is headquartered near downtown Markham, a Toronto suburb in Ontario, Canada. The Markham headquarters is 9,000 square feet with high ceilings, 18 tables and 750 lux lighting that is ideal for table tennis. They also have a 18,000-square-foot campus in Mississauga with access to 40 tables, and a Waterloo campus with access to 40 tables in a 20,000-square-foot gaming area. That’s nearly 100 tables through affiliates in Canada. MyTTC has resources that rival one of the largest clubs and facilities in North America. The Pro Shop sells Butterfly table tennis equipment at the Markham headquarters. MyTTC, is a group of energetic and passionate people for the sport of table tennis. They are based in catering for those who are extremely enthusiastic and want quality table tennis services with excellent facilities and equipment, professional coaching and five star hospitality. The club offers professional training, recreational play, group functions, competitions and tournaments. They also offer a wide range of coaching options. Visit the website for more information about the March Break Ping Pong Camp (March 18-19). Whether you’re an elite player or a novice, this club has options for you. Visit MYTableTennisClub.ca for more information about this We Are Butterfly Club. CONTACT: https://mytabletennisclub.ca/ LOCATIONS AND HOURS: My table tennis club Markham (Headquarters)

Unit 6 to 9, 80E Centurian Drive

Markham, Ontario

L3R 8C1

Phone: (905) 948 9883 MON 10a-2p, DIN – FRI 10a-8p, SA-SUN 10a-6p __________ My table tennis club (Mississauga)

2436 Haines Road

Mississauga, Ontario

L4Y 1Y6

Phone: (905) 566 9883 MON-TU 10a-8p, WED 10a-2p, THU-FRI 10a-8p, SA-SUN 10a-6p __________ My table tennis club (waterloo)

259 Gage Avenue



Kitchener, Ontario

N2M 2C9

Phone: (519) 578 8668 MON 10a-2p, DIN – FRI 10a-8p, SA-SUN 10a-6p

