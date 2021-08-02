Cheese Curds, 8/2: On Rodgers workload management, Adams takes Stokes to school

In 2018, the Green Bay Packers selected a fast, talented cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft. In his first training camp, the elite pair of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams caught his eye a little and attacked the youngster hoping to spur him on to develop quickly.

It worked for Jaaire Alexander then, so why not try it again in 2021 with Eric Stokes?

There’s nothing wrong with teaching a rookie a lesson early in his first training camp, it’s certainly better to have those teachable moments take place against teammates in practice than in real game action once the regular season kicks off. And let’s face it, for Stokes, who better to learn from than Adams?

However, the Packers elite wideout may see fewer throws from Rodgers during camp this year than usual. Rodgers reportedly has a bit of a pitch count as the Packers limit reps for the 37-year-old quarterback in his 17th NFL camp. Rodgers is now entering his third season with Matt LaFleur as head coach, so he doesn’t have to worry about his grip on the offensive plan. In addition, this plan gives more reps to the team’s other young quarterbacks, who must continue to evaluate the team.

Really, it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Green Bay will return to the practice field on Monday morning for a public training session. Today’s session will be in helmets and shorts before the team puts on the pads for the first time on Tuesday.

According to Albert Breer, the Packers did call Rodgers during the 2020 draft when they were on time and preparing to submit their card for Jordan Love. That seems like new information, but what it isn't is that the pick was a spontaneous decision after a run on wide receivers.

The Packers released a pair of quarterbacks last week when Rodgers came forward, leaving them only three on the active roster. But this plan is likely to work out well for everyone involved; Rodgers gets his workload under control while the team takes a closer look at Love and Kurt Benkert.

Alexander is a great young man, and he remains humble despite accolades for his massive rise. For 2021, he and the Packers defense are feeding on the energy of the new DC Joe Barry, which will hopefully lead to outstanding unit performance this fall.

Alexander learned by taking on the best in the field, and now it’s Eric Stokes’ turn. Facing Adams, only the first round draft pick should help.

The Packers will likely have a week-one line where each starter and key backup is at least 6-foot-3 and at least 310 pounds.

Quinn may play for the Bears, but this is a fun connection with a new Olympic gold medalist, who represented Puerto Rico on behalf of their mother.

