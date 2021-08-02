Sports
Cheese Curds, 8/2: On Rodgers workload management, Adams takes Stokes to school
In 2018, the Green Bay Packers selected a fast, talented cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft. In his first training camp, the elite pair of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams caught his eye a little and attacked the youngster hoping to spur him on to develop quickly.
It worked for Jaaire Alexander then, so why not try it again in 2021 with Eric Stokes?
There’s nothing wrong with teaching a rookie a lesson early in his first training camp, it’s certainly better to have those teachable moments take place against teammates in practice than in real game action once the regular season kicks off. And let’s face it, for Stokes, who better to learn from than Adams?
However, the Packers elite wideout may see fewer throws from Rodgers during camp this year than usual. Rodgers reportedly has a bit of a pitch count as the Packers limit reps for the 37-year-old quarterback in his 17th NFL camp. Rodgers is now entering his third season with Matt LaFleur as head coach, so he doesn’t have to worry about his grip on the offensive plan. In addition, this plan gives more reps to the team’s other young quarterbacks, who must continue to evaluate the team.
Really, it’s a win-win for everyone involved.
Green Bay will return to the practice field on Monday morning for a public training session. Today’s session will be in helmets and shorts before the team puts on the pads for the first time on Tuesday.
MMQB: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers – SI.com
According to Albert Breer, the Packers did call Rodgers during the 2020 draft when they were on time and preparing to submit their card for Jordan Love. That seems like new information, but what it isn’t is that the pick was a spontaneous decision after a run on wide receivers.
Green Bay Packers puts QB Aaron Rodgers on pitch count to ‘prevent wear and tear’, says Matt LaFleur | ESPN
The Packers released a pair of quarterbacks last week when Rodgers came forward, leaving them only three on the active roster. But this plan is likely to work out well for everyone involved; Rodgers gets his workload under control while the team takes a closer look at Love and Kurt Benkert.
The Ant and the Cold Mountain: Humility helps Jaaire Alexander keep stardom in perspective | Packers.com
Alexander is a great young man, and he remains humble despite accolades for his massive rise. For 2021, he and the Packers defense are feeding on the energy of the new DC Joe Barry, which will hopefully lead to outstanding unit performance this fall.
Davante Adams cooked Eric Stokes, which is great for the Packers rookie CB The Athletic (subscription)
Alexander learned by taking on the best in the field, and now it’s Eric Stokes’ turn. Facing Adams, only the first round draft pick should help.
Packers build deep and massive attack line in 2021 | Packers Wire
The Packers will likely have a week-one line where each starter and key backup is at least 6-foot-3 and at least 310 pounds.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100m hurdles | NFL.com
Quinn may play for the Bears, but this is a fun connection with a new Olympic gold medalist, who represented Puerto Rico on behalf of their mother.
YPD says a man shot at a refrigerator after a soda can exploded | KIMA
Crazy: The man heard the can explode and thought he was being shot. Crazy: He was actively putting away the cans when this happened. The craziest thing: He said he thought the people who lived in his basement wanted to kill him, but his house doesn’t even have a basement.
Sources
2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/8/2/22605580/cheese-curds-8-2-on-rodgers-workload-management-adams-taking-stokes-to-school
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]