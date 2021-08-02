Four-Star TE Keyan Burnett Commits to Arizona Football





Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football take a big 2022 recruiting win and have picked up a commitment from four-star tight end, Keyan Burnett. Things are getting more and more exciting in the desert, especially on the recruiting trail, as Arizona Football and Jedd Fisch have been re-signed for 2022, this time in a four-star tight end, Keyan Burnett (Orange, CA). In case you haven’t been paying attention, Keyan is the acclaimed tight end of the talented Servite High School in Anaheim, CA and is the teammate of the current Wildcat commit, Noah Fifita. The son of former Wildcat great Chester Burnett, Arizona has been considered a potential destination for Keyan ever since Fisch and the Wildcats began recruiting him, that is, until he committed himself to conference foe, USC Trojans, on March 5. However, the Wildcats wouldn’t go away with this recruiting. By persisting, and perhaps with a little help from Noah’s mom, Keyan eventually parted ways with USC, and it seemed that from then on Keyan was destined to pick the Wildcats in the end, it was just a matter of when. Well, on Saturday afternoon, Keyan Burnett made it official, when the four-star Southern California contract committed to Arizona Football. Making his announcement via social mediaKeyan is committed to Fisch and the Wildcats, and he will be Arizona’s 13th commit, and will be the top-rated recruit for the Wildcats in 2022 based on composite ratings. Ranking 185 overall according to 247Sports, Keyan is the second player the Wildcats have currently committed to the Top 200 of 247. Zeke Berry is the other currently ranked 145 by services of 247. A tall and athletic pass catcher, Burnett is usually a tight end, but talented enough to even be used a little as a receiver. He’s a great length and size, he’s fast and explosive, and he’s doing a great job of reaching the pinnacle of football. He is a great football player and he is a great asset to the Wildcats. With Noah and Keyan in the fold, the Wildcats may now be the favorite for high school four-star wide receiver and teammate Tetairoa McMillan.

