East Athens Inner City Tennis Club teaches tennis skills, life lessons





Growing up, Claudia Butts was inspired by watching Serena and Venus Williams dominate tennis matches. All of their matches quickly became must-watch TV for her family. “My dad and I just sat there and watched all their games,” Butts said. “I always said I wanted to be like Venus and Serena.” Although she ultimately never took up tennis, she found an opportunity to renew that passion when Fred Smith, executive director of East Athens Development Corp., presented her with his organization’s plan to start a youth tennis club. Butts was immediately on board. “We have so many African American girls who aspire to be like the people they see on television, but you have to start somewhere,” Butts said. “So I thought it would be a good idea for the girls and boys to just start somewhere with a new activity that we hardly see the kids doing in the Athens community.” Lake:Athens Jazz DJ Brings History of Youth Aid, Crime Prevention to New Security Program The idea came from Smith who noted how the tennis courts of the East Athenian Community Center were rarely used by young people in the area. He said this may be due to a lack of representation in the courts over the years. “I believe that (children) often grow up and they don’t see that as something for them,” Smith said. “They think tennis might be for someone else.” Through the East Athens Inner City Tennis Club, children can learn the sport and develop life skills through tennis. Smith soon reached out to the ClarkeOconee Tennis Association for volunteer coaches to provide instruction. Classes taught at the club range from tennis skills to the importance of education and work ethic. The club also wants to help the youth see themselves in stars like Serena Williams, who may seem aloof on television. “By learning some tennis basics, maybe they’ll start to see themselves in these stars more and start dreaming,” Smith said. “It’s not just about tennis, because when you combine childhood and good role models, children also gain other skills.” The club has been meeting every Wednesday at the East Athenian Community Center since July 13 to conduct such classes. The group has grown over the summer with children who have already learned a wide range of skills. Jayde Beasley, 8, said she enjoyed learning tennis. She said she plays a variety of sports, including basketball and baseball, as well as tennis. Her favorite athlete is Lebron James of the NBA, who also serves as an inspiration. She added that she also has a lot of respect for Serena Williams. “She’s practicing more and more to get better,” Beasley said, adding that she also applies this to how she approaches sports. Nakeyshia Butts, 12, said she joined the club because she enjoys learning new things and enjoying the technique behind tennis. She said she has learned forehand and backhand strokes since joining the club. Some of her favorite athletes include the Williams sisters and James, from whom she also draws inspiration. “I just love how they put their heart into the game,” she said. Lake:‘We love every child’: Athens-Clarke residents start non-profit Save the Youth Joseph Allen, a volunteer coach with the Clarke Oconee Tennis Association, said the sport also gives kids a sense of fairness. “It’s a sport of honesty and a sport of character,” he said, adding that it has also connected people around the world. Allen said he was inspired to volunteer for the club because he likely shared a similar experience to other young people growing up when it came to tennis. “It wasn’t something I thought about when I was young,” he recalls. But after seeing the 1979 World Tennis Championship final, he was hooked, he said. Since then, he has accumulated over 40 years of tennis experience which he hopes will help the youth. “I always feel like if someone had helped me learn the right way, I might have gone even further,” he said. “So I definitely wanted to get involved in something like that.” Although the burgeoning club focuses on tennis and life skills, it has also given the youth a chance to come together. Claudia Butts said she hopes to take the kids to “King Richard,” a recently announced biopic starring Will Smith that documents how Serena and Venus became who they are on the tennis court through the coaching of their father RichardWilliams. While the club has given children the opportunity to learn tennis, it has also brought them into contact with adults who are passionate about the sport and see children improve. “I never joined a tennis team when I was younger,” Claudia said, “but now I’m part of one.” For more information about the East Athens Tennis Club, please email EADC at [email protected]

