Interview with Anjum Chopra: ‘Women’s cricket in India must adopt its own structure’

The Indian women’s cricket team’s first overseas assignment after the T20 World Cup in February 2020 came in June this year when they traveled to England for a multi-format series.

This was also their second international outing since the 2020 ICC event, with the first coming home to South Africa in March for the ODI and T20I series.

It’s never easy touring heavyweights England, but the challenges were multiplied by the inexplicably long COVID-19 hiatus. In the end, Heather Knight and Co gave India a 10-6 defeat in the multi-format series, with the Test match accounting for 4 points and a narrow win match for two.

A 10-6 deficit flattered some in the Indian cricket ecosystem, as the team made gains on a few fronts. But a closer look at the results will give us a better idea of ​​where the team stands. A brave rearguard fight by Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia helped India pass the one-off test, as they lost the ODI and T2oI series by an identical 2-1 margin.

Professional Indian cricketers playing international cricket after spending several days at home was a big plus. India, which played a test match for the first time since 2014, was also positive. However, the team’s performance left a lot to be desired. This is the team that reached the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup (considered by many to be the turning point for women’s cricket in India) and was expected to improve by leaps and bounds in the following years.

Some, well acquainted with women’s cricket in India, have a different take on the outcome of the tour. Former India captain Anjum Chopraseesit as an indication that much remains to be done.

“We always go out with the aim of winning, never losing. Yes, they played a test match after a long time and they played phenomenally well to save the match, but did anyone realize England bowlers are back-to-back bowling and they took 18 wickets. This is a plus for England Women, not that it’s a minus for India, because even men don’t do this often. This was a big plus for women’s cricket,” says Anjum.

“Coming back to the tour, the fact that we lost the ODI, T20I series was negative. We saved the test and won one ODI and T20I, that was positive. But if we analyze the results from the prism of win or loss then the series was not positive.”

“But there are a lot of takeaways. Sneh Rana was clearly the standout performer. Tanya Bhatia who came back and stayed so well and hit so well with Sneh Rana in the Test was positive. Deepti Sharma contributed with the bat and the ball after South Africa series, so that was positive. Individually, there are positives.”

Talking about the specifics. Coach Ramesh Powar spoke at the end of the tour about bringing “ideological” change to the team lineup, to play cricket aggressively and fearlessly, to emulate the best. The age-old problems of slow hitting speed, inability to rotate the shot in the middle overs, poor running between wickets, poor fielding, lack of bowling options for pace, have made Powar desire an ideological change. The former Indian cricketer said he cannot “force” them into one suit and even added that new players could be brought in to implement the new ideology.

Anjum is not sure if the change can be implemented in the following series as well. Change is needed not only at the senior level, but also at every step from the grassroots level to the top.

“The main factor is that the women’s cricket team hasn’t been given as many tournaments as we’ve been asking for in the past 20 years. As far as I remember, our request and challenge has been exposure. Our challenge has remained that there are fewer opportunities. made my debut in 1995 and since then ‘we want more matches’ has remained constant. This line has not changed. And another thing is ‘we need to get fitter, we need to improve our field work, we need to run better between the wickets”, these rules never change,” says the cricketer turned commentator.

“I am very surprised that we did not see in advance that change was necessary. Winning in England is not easy with a minimum of cricket behind us in the last year. It is clear that the players have worked hard, but why do we as Indians think players us so often in a do-or-die situation Why can’t we incorporate in women’s cricket a process that gives us stability and results It’s not just the fault of the players or just the administrators, but the process is missing. And it’s not that we in India don’t know the answer to the problem, because the men’s team doesn’t have to play qualifiers to play in the World Cup.”

BCCI has demonstrated with the men’s team that a paradigm shift can be achieved with good planning and execution. The Men in Blue have come a long way since the days when TV sets were turned off after Sachin Tendulkar went out.

“Men cricket (in India) would not have been here where we have two teams playing international cricket at the same time, without a trial. There must have been something good that we continue to produce players regularly. So our country clearly has the structure, the talent or the system, why is there such a big difference between the performance of men’s and women’s teams? It doesn’t exist in other top cricket countries,” says the veteran of 157 internationals.

So what changes need to be made to the process that fuels the women’s cricket engine in India?

“Women’s cricket in India needs to adopt a structure of its own. The template that cricket is run by is very good, we are where we are because of that template. But probably there needs to be a shift in gear, a few BCCI are not able to handle everything communicate what they do but cricket in india would not have been where it is without BCCI set up a structure that structure is good enough for women cricket to exist but probably that structure is not good enough for women cricket to be the next level,” says Anjum.

“We need the under-14 and under-16 talent pool. We need to understand how a 14-year-old can travel outside her home to attend a nearby academy. Parents will naturally be concerned about their girls’ safety. It will be easy for a boy, not so much for a girl. All those challenges have to be realized and tackled. A system has to be put in place and oversight has to be done with authority and responsibility. Whoever is part of it must be held accountable “It should not be that one person takes the blame for failures.”

Macro issues aside, Mithali Raj’s success rate was the biggest talking point of the tour. In the first ODI, India was good for 181 dot balls on the batting before losing the match by eight wickets. Mithali’s 72 (108) turns, where she took 95 balls to reach the first 50 runs, was seen as the sticking point by many fans, on social media, who even asked her to retire.

She gave a fitting response in the third ODI and scored the match-winning innings in which she became the highest finisher in women’s cricket, including all formats, underlining once again how invaluable she remains on the sidelines.

Mithali has never been a fast accumulator, but it’s also a fact that the game has changed quite a bit in recent years, with top teams consistently posting goals of over 250 runs in the ODIs. With the 50-over World Cup next year it will be crucial how the team management handles Mithali and also how the veteran manages himself. The decision for her to hit number 4, which Mithali says was taken with the future in mind, also raises the question of how things are handled. If she came out late, she would only have less time to settle in and score quickly.

Anjum and Mithali played together for a long time and the number 3 spot was always something to fight for between the two players. Anjum says Mithali’s teammates must also share the burden of consistently scoring points.

“Mithali is a very senior and talented player, she is also the captain of the team. If the team or management are happy with her style, don’t complain. The player must also understand what is best for the team. The team must understand what’s best for it,” adds Anjum.

“Whatever the style, if it gets the desired result, there are no questions. If the desired results don’t come, questions will be asked. If necessary, we should also interrogate every other player. Also, if her stroke rate is low than why others around her don’t fire faster. If one’s role is an anchor, others should be told what their role is. If this (Mithali’s low success rate) wasn’t one of the conflict zones, why was she kicked out of the team in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2018?”

The former international also believes that the leading hitter of the team should come in at number 3 regardless of the plans.

“It’s been known for so many years that Mithali likes hitting at number 3 and if she does, why does she suddenly hit a lower spot. If she is the best hitter on the team and the highest scorer in the world would she do that don’t you want to hit the most number of balls or do you want to send your best player lower in the ranking it is the common theme in cricket best player hits number 3 only in indian team does the best player that doesn’t bat at number 3, be it ODIs or T20Is,” she says.